Nate Diaz implores UFC to 'quit slow rolling' him

By Simon Samano
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Nate Diaz continues to publicly express being fed up with the UFC.

Diaz, who has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, has made it clear in recent months that he’d like to get that one fight over with or be released. Frustrated with the situation, he was at it again Monday night.

“I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up ufc [sic],” Diaz tweeted. “I’m not fighting Conor he sucks [sic]. I’ll fight some one [sic] quit slow rolling me please. Thanks.”

Diaz’s tweet could indicate that the UFC wants him to fight Conor McGregor in what would be a highly anticipated trilogy bout. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) submitted McGregor in the second round of their welterweight headliner in March 2016 at UFC 196. Five months later, McGregor eked out a majority decision in the rematch at UFC 202.

A trilogy between McGregor and Diaz has long been talked about, with UFC president Dana White saying it’s “always there,” but nothing’s come to fruition. The two fighters are known to fire salvos at each other, but it appears Diaz, who’s coming off two losses, isn’t impressed with McGregor, also on a two-fight skid.

Diaz has made it clear that he would fight Dustin Poirier, with Poirier reciprocating interest, but the fight hasn’t been booked for unknown reasons, leading to the apparent frustration from Diaz. White had showed interest in booking Diaz against heavily hyped Khamzat Chimaev, but Diaz viewed that offer as a sign of disrespect.

Diaz, 37, last competed at UFC 263 when he lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards.

Nate Diaz def. Conor McGregor at UFC 196: Best photos

Conor McGregor def. Nate Diaz at UFC 202: Best photos

