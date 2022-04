U.S. backstroke king Ryan Murphy was challenged, but not conquered at the world championships trials. Murphy, a four-time Olympic champion, beat emerging rival Shaine Casas by .45 of a second as the two men clocked the world’s two best 200m back times this year. Murphy’s last loss to an American in a backstroke was in 2019. He has won every 200m back at trials meets dating to 2015.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO