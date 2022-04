Ben Stokes has been named as England’s new Test captain after Joe Root stepped down from the role earlier this month. Rob Key, England’s new managing director of men’s cricket, confirmed the appointment at his first media conference on Thursday. Key held face-to-face talks with Stokes and the 30-year-old all-rounder accepted the challenge, despite often playing down his captaincy ambitions in the past. “I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer,” Stokes said. “I want to thank Joe (Root) for...

