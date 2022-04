HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale varsity girls tennis team – led by head coach Scott Phillips – took on the Bronson Vikings in freezing cold temperatures on Tuesday, April 26. The Hornets walked away with their second victory of the season. The Hornets now stand at 2-0 overall on the season. The Hornets defeated the Vikings in all but one match during the dual, finishing with a 7-1 record.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO