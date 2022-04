Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has welcomed Elon Musk’s £34.5 billion takeover of his company as “the singular solution I trust”.The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive has reached an agreement to buy the social media platform for 54.20 US dollars (£42.20) per share – about 44 billion dollars (£34.5 billion).Mr Dorsey, who founded Twitter in 2006, gave his blessing to the takeover in a series of tweets – hailing the decision to let Mr Musk take the social media platform into private ownership and away from the ad model and Wall Street.In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run...

