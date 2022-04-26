Watch Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s pre-draft press conference

We’re two whole days away from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, and that means it’s time for last-minute news, rumors, and innuendo from numerous sources around the internet. To that end,...
Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
Let’s check some of the New York Giants draft buzz with the 2022 NFL Draft coming up in just a few days. We have heard this before, but ESPN’s Matt Miller is continuing to connect Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross to the Giants. He says:. “ ......
When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
Lefty legend Phil Mickelson has reportedly made a decision on his golf future. Mickelson, 51, has signed up for two golf events, indicating he’s planning on returning to the sport. The lefty pro has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London and the PGA Championship.
Get comfy People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
All the optimism has finally arrived.
It doesn't matter if you just won a title, like the Los Angeles Rams, or you're the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are already on the clock. Everyone has a good feeling about their teams future as the NFL draft unfolds. The 2022 edition is slated to begin on Thursday with the first round.
Unfortunately, not everyone is excited just yet. Thanks to previous trades, eight teams do not have a first-round selection...
What makes this year's NFL Draft so intriguing for the Minnesota Vikings is that we don't know exactly what to expect from first-time general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Ever since he was hired, Adofo-Mensah has talked about how everything the Vikings do centers around collaboration. In preparation for this year's draft, he's worked closely with dozens of people on the personnel side of things and on the team's coaching staff, with head coach Kevin O'Connell obviously at the top of that list.
The NFL Draft is three days away, and the Minnesota Vikings have eight picks inside the event. And the path to those picks is not straightforward, thanks to Rick Spielman’s wheeling and dealing in recent years. Spielman was fired on January 10th, paving the way for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to take over as general manager, who later hired Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams as head coach.
Former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been climbing up NFL Draft boards as of late – and he’s projected to be an early pick when the draft gets underway on Thursday night in Las Vegas. While Stingley is now said to be a top-10 pick, NFL Draft analysts continue to speak highly of the defender heading into Thursday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) - Brandon Beane and company are preparing the Bills war room for Thursday evening, when Buffalo is set to pick 25th overall in the NFL draft. What they'll do depends on how the previous selections play out. To that end, Beane has said that the organization is going to follow the board.
The 2022 NFL Crapshooter, I mean NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28, and the Vikings hold the 12th selection of the first round in that draft. That is as much certainty as we can safely predict at the time of this writing. What will the Vikings do with the 12th overall pick? Will they trade up to grab the player they want? We can pretty much speculate that they won’t trade down with the pick to secure several more seventh-round picks. At least if the words of general manager Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah prior to the draft mean anything:
The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday at 7pm on WDIO. The Minnesota Vikings come in with one first round pick at number 12, while the Packers hold two first round picks at 22nd and 28th. Overall Green Bay has 11 picks, with four in the top 59, while Minnesota...
It is no coincidence that the NFL has experienced one of the zaniest offseasons in league history on the heels of the Los Angeles Rams' powering their 2022 title run with several bold trades. Rams general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay scoffed at the longstanding theory that trading...
Comments / 0