PGA Tour returns to Mexico, LPGA Tour stays in Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PGA TOUR

MEXICO OPEN

Site: Vallarta, Mexico.

Course: Vidanta Vallarta. Yardage: 7,456. Par: 71.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Prize money: $7.3 million. Winner’s share: $1,314 million.

Previous winners: Patrick Reed (2020 WGC) and Alvaro Ortiz (2021 PGA Tour Latinoamerica).

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Notes: Mexico previously hosted a World Golf Championship in Mexico City until it was canceled in 2021 because of the pandemic. Now it becomes a regular PGA Tour event and resumes the history of the Mexico Open that dates to 1944. ... Jon Rahm at No. 2 is the only player from the top 10 in the world playing at Vidanta Vallarta. ... It will be the weakest field on the PGA Tour this year except for opposite-field events. ... Abraham Ancer of Mexico is the only other player from the top 20 in the world ranking. ... Al Espinosa won the first four editions of the Mexico Open at Chapultepec, site of the WGC event. ... Carlos Ortiz and his younger brother, Alvaro, are in the field. It will be the seventh time they played in the same tour event and the first since the 2021 U.S. Open. Alvaro Ortiz won the last Mexico Open in 2021 at Estrella del Mar when it was part of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. ... Patrick Reed won the last edition of the WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec in 2020. ... Past winners of the Mexico Open include Lee Trevino, Billy Casper, Ben Crenshaw and Bobby Locke.

Next week: Wells Fargo Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

PALOS VERDES CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Course: Palos Verdes GC. Yardage: 6,450. Par: 71.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

Last week: Nasa Hataoka won the DIO Implant LA Open.

Notes: This is the second straight tournament in the Los Angeles area and wraps up a West Coast swing of five tournaments that included a major. ... The field features seven of the top 10 players in the women’s world ranking, starting with No. 1 Jin Young Ko. ... Nasa Hataoka, who won at Wilshire Country Club last week, is not playing. ... Hataoka now has six LPGA Tour victories but only two of them over 72 holes. ... Hannah Green, the runner-up last week at Wilshire, has five top-10 finishes in eight starts worldwide this year. That includes consecutive wins in Australia that were not part of the LPGA schedule. ... Bank of America, the presenting sponsor, has given exemptions to 16-year-old Anna Davis, who won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and to Rachel Kuehn, recently named to the Curtis Cup team. Bank of America is also a corporate partner of the ANWA. ... The LPGA has a week off before crisscrossing the country for tournaments in New Jersey, Las Vegas and then the U.S. Women’s Open in North Carolina.

Next tournament: Cognizant Founders Cup on May 12-15.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

CATALUNYA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Girona, Spain.

Course: PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness (Stadium). Yardage: 7,200. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $333,333.

Defending champion: New tournament.

DP World Tour points leader: Viktor Hovland.

Last week: Pablo Larrazabal won the ISPS Handa Championship.

Notes: Pablo Larrazabal won for the first time in his native Spain last week and is in the field as he goes for a third European tour victory this year. ... Girona is where the first official European tour event was held in 1972. Antonio Garrido, who won in a playoff, will hit a ceremonial tee shot to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the tour. ... This is the European tour’s first time at PGA Catalunya since Miguel Angel Jimenez won the 2014 Spanish Open at age 50 to break his own record as oldest tour winner. ... Larrazabal, who has a pair of top 10s to go with his two victories, has moved to No. 4 in the DP World Tour points list. ... The field includes Mikko Korhonen, who once won Q-school when it was held at PGA Catalunya. The venue hosted European qualifying from 2008 through 2016. ... The field includes Jason Scrivener of Australia, who teamed with Jason Day to tie for 10th in New Orleans last week. ... Richard Bland (No. 49) is the only player in the field from the top 50 in the world ranking.

Next week: Betfred British Masters.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

INSPERITY INVITATIONAL

Site: The Woodlands, Texas.

Course: The Woodlands CC (Tournament). Yardage: 7,002. Par: 72.

Television: Friday, noon- 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner’s share: $345,000.

Defending champion: Mike Weir.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Scott Parel won the ClubCorp Classic.

Notes: Steve Stricker returns to competition for the first time since recovering from a mysterious illness that left him hospitalized in the months after leading the U.S. team to victory in the Ryder Cup. ... Miguel Angel Jimenez and Bernard Langer are in the field after taking last week off. Jimenez has led the Schwab Cup standings since the start of the year. ... Scott Parel became the fifth winner in six PGA Tour Champions tournaments this year. Jimenez is the only player to have won twice. ... Mark Calcavecchia is in the field, making his 1,001st start on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions combined. ... Gene Sauers is playing on a sponsor exemption after losing in a three-way playoff last week to Parel. ... Steven Alker, who also lost in the playoff last week, is No. 2 in the Schwab Cup. ... Former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley is among those who have received sponsor exemptions. Others include John Daly, David Duval and Larry Mize.

Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

HUNTSVILLE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Huntsville, Alabama.

Course: The Ledges. Yardage: 7,114. Par: 70.

Television: None.

Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s sharer: $135,000.

Previous winner: Paul Barjon.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Last tournament: Tyson Alexander won the Veritex Bank Championship.

Next week: Simons Bank Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

Epson Tour: Garden City Charity Classic, Buffalo Dunes GC, Garden City, Kansas. Previous winner: Lilia Vu. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: The Crowns, Nagoya GC (Wago), Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Hiroshi Iwata. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Korean LPGA: KLPGA Championship, Ildong Lakes, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Hyun Kyung Park. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

Ladies European Tour: Women’s NSW Open, Coolangatta & Tweed Heads GC, New South Wales, Australia. Defending champion: Julia Engstrom (2020). Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: Tour Championship, Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Gauteng, South Africa. Previous winner: Garrick Higgo (2020). Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Diners Club Peru Open, Los Inkas GC, Lima, Peru. Defending champion: Leandro Marelli. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/la/en.html

Japan LPGA: Panasonic Open, Hamano GC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Momoko Ueda. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

___

Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

