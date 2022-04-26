ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Updated 2022 draft picks and trade value chart for Las Vegas Raiders

By Marcus Mosher
 1 day ago
The Raiders have had a ton of draft picks and capital over the last few years. During the 2019 and 2020 drafts alone, they have five total first-round picks. But that’s just not the case this year for the Raiders.

Their first pick doesn’t come until pick No. 86 and they have among the least draft capital in the NFL this year. Here is every one of their picks along with it’s (trade) value going into the 2022 NFL Draft:

The Raiders do not have a sixth or seventh-round pick, but they do have two fifth-round selections. Don’t be surprised to see the Raiders trade and move around the draft to pick up more draft capital over the weekend. They certainly could use more picks to fill some holes at the end of the roster.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

