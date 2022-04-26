Annual car show draws hundreds

This week’s featured shelter pet is Sunny Girl, a 9 to 10-year- old spayed domestic short hair waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her furever home. Sunny Girl has a disposition that matches her name. She is a loving senior cat that will curl up on your lap and reciprocate all of the love that you show her. Sunny came from a home with lots of other cats and loves most of them too. She does have an overactive thyroid and will need a home that can administer twice daily medications and take her to the vet twice a year to check her thyroid levels.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO