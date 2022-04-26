ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

Annual car show draws hundreds

By Rita J. Egan
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

East to West Classic Cars hosted its sixth annual Cars and Guitars Classic Car Show and Fundraiser on April 24 at Miller’s Ale House in Commack. The outdoor car show...

tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 1

Related
TBR News Media

Port Jeff Chamber hosts 27th annual Easter Parade

On April 17, Easter Sunday, the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted its 27th annual Easter parade. Led by the Easter Bunny, dozens of children, parents and community members marched through the village streets. Starting from Theatre Three on Main Street, the parade route cut through East Main, and finally ended at the Port Jefferson Village Center.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca7, a 77.7 mile running event, held Sunday

The Seneca7, a 77.7-mile running relay event around Seneca Lake, was held Sunday, April 24, under temperatures even hotter than meteorologists had forecast. The race saw 210 teams of seven runners each start under overcast skies and temperatures in the low 50s in downtown Geneva at 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Runners followed a route that took them down the lake’s west side on Route 14, through Watkins Glen, and back along the eastern shore in the afternoon, when temperatures reached as high as 86 degrees.
GENEVA, NY
News 12

Long Island Restaurant Week: Fifth Season, Mirabelle, Piccolo Mondo

You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Spring Long Island Restaurant Week!. Find American cuisine at Fifth Season in Port Jefferson. Roasted chicken is a favorite on their menu. Start with their organic field greens. And there's seafood, including pan seared Pacific sea bass as an entree option. It's $35 for a 3-course meal.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Commack, NY
KISS 106

Concerts in the Plaza Back Next Month in The District

That fun and relaxing late-spring, lunch-time tradition is back. The District announced the line-up and schedule for their Concerts in the Plaza. Every Friday from May 6 to May 27 from 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm will feature a different local act. These concerts are free to attend, a lawn chair or blanket and bring your lunch to the First Mid Illinois Bank Plaza between 6th and 7th Streets on Maine. No worries if you forget your lunch, there will be a food truck on-site at every concert for you to buy something to eat.
MUSIC
WLWT 5

Flying Pig Marathon: Your guide to weekend's events

CINCINNATI — The Flying Pig Marathon returns this weekend in Cincinnati. The 24th Flying Pig Marathon will be held Sunday and WLWT will have exclusive live coverage. If you plan to attend any of the events this weekend. Here's everything you need to know. EVENT SCHEDULE. Friday. Fifty West...
CINCINNATI, OH
TBR News Media

Pet food drive for Long Island Cares underway

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine has announced that the town will take part in Long Island Cares’ annual Legislative Pet Food Drive Challenge through April 22. Now in its 11th year, the drive is focused on collecting and providing food for the family members most vulnerable to hunger — our pets. Drop off locations include:
BROOKHAVEN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
WWD

Beautiful Promise Sets In-person Spring Fundraiser for May 3

Click here to read the full article. Beautiful Promise, the spring fundraiser benefiting the Promise Project, will be held in person this year after being held virtually in 2021. The event, which takes place May 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will occur at the Metropolitan Pavilion at 123 West 18th Street in New York. The evening will honor the Promise clinical Team at Columbia University, which is committed to helping marginalized families get the support they need for children living with learning disabilities.More from WWDFall 2022 Fashion Trend: Tank TopsMarchesa Couture Bridal Spring 2023A First Look at Teddy Santis'...
CHARITIES
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Sunny Girl

This week’s featured shelter pet is Sunny Girl, a 9 to 10-year- old spayed domestic short hair waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her furever home. Sunny Girl has a disposition that matches her name. She is a loving senior cat that will curl up on your lap and reciprocate all of the love that you show her. Sunny came from a home with lots of other cats and loves most of them too. She does have an overactive thyroid and will need a home that can administer twice daily medications and take her to the vet twice a year to check her thyroid levels.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Town of Huntington hosts cultural celebration of Holi

Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth (R) and Deborah Misir, the town’s first Indian-American Town Attorney, welcomed town and county officials, representatives from local Hindu temples and members of the community for a cultural celebration of Holi, a “Festival of Colors,” celebrating love and inclusion at Huntington Town Hall on Wednesday, April 6.
HUNTINGTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Car Show#Vehicles#Classic Car#Vehicle Shows#Ale House#Ptsd#Hope For The Warriors
TBR News Media

Kids Korner: April 21 to April 28, 2022

Drop by The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on April 20 to 21, and 23 to 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to create some fun, ocean-friendly crafts using recycled materials and your imagination! ​Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids/seniors. Call 367-3418. Bird...
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

SIGN OF SPRING: Antiques and Garden Weekend returns to Port Jefferson

The Antiques and Garden Weekend show, a fundraiser for the Port Jefferson Historical Society, returns after a two-year COVID delay to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Transformed into an organized maze of goods and greenery, all three floors of the Village Center will be utilized to host approximately 25 vendors from across Long Island as well as a café. In conjunction with the society, the Suwassett Garden Club of Belle Terre will host a bake sale and provide a verdant trellis of plants, flowers, annuals, and herbs.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Huntington councilmembers host Earth Day event

Huntington councilmembers Joan Cergol and Sal Ferro, shown above on the right, hosted free Earth Day festivities at Manor Farm Park April 23 along with co-sponsors the Town of Huntington, Covanta and not-for-profit Starflower Experiences. It was the first time the event was held at the park and included hands-on...
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

May art exhibits on the North Shore

The Art League of Long Island is located at 107 E. Deer Park Road, Dix Hills. On view in the Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery from April 29 through May 14 is Captured: A Photographic Art Exhibit by 21 members of The LI Center of Photography featuring landscapes, portraits, abstract photographic works, and digital image compositions. A reception will be held on May 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. 631-462-5400, www.artleagueli.org.
STONY BROOK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
The Blade

Special Events: Brit Floyd plays Huntington Center on Thursday

Brit Floyd bills itself as the “world's greatest Pink Floyd tribute show.” Its World Tour 2022 stops at the Huntington Center on Thursday. Doors open at 7 p.m., and Brit Floyd takes the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $39.50, are available at Ticketmaster and through the venue box office.
TOLEDO, OH
TBR News Media

Photo of the Week

In celebration of the 5,000 daffodil bulbs planted this past fall (and currently in bloom) for ‘Plant Port Yellow’ through a beautification grant received from PSEG, the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will host a food crawl, Blooms and Bites, featuring a selection of small dessert bites and beverages on April 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. Photo by Heidi Sutton/TBR News Medi.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy