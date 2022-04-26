Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies 4/26/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Predictions

After winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award, the next goal for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is clear: MVP. Speaking to reporters when asked about what’s next for him following his latest feat, Morant made sure to emphasize that he wasn’t in the MVP conversation this 2021-22. Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the finalists for the award, though a case could have been made for the Grizzlies youngster to be in that battle as well.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO