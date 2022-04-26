ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies 4/26/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Predictions

By Andrew Norton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Matchup Preview (4/26/22) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Matchup Preview (4/26/22) What a series! The Minnesota Timberwolves will try to carry their impressive home performance from Game Four into Game Five. Minnesota showed remarkable resiliency last game after blowing two different 25+ point leads in Game...

fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
WREG

Grizzlies Jenkins fined $15,000 by NBA for calling out officiating

MEMPHIS – “But we’re not up here complaining about referees.  I think referees are in a tough position as it is already.  Coming from a young coach, that’s something you just don’t do.  Me being in this league for a decade, that’s something you just don’t do.  Especially during playoff time.” With the series tied […]
HipHopDX.com

Usher & Ja Morant's Father Realize They're Long-Lost 'Twins' At Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Game

Memphis, TN – The collab basketball fans were waiting for finally took place Tuesday night (April 26) courtside at the FedEx Forum. Usher and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant, were seated next to each other rocking nearly identical outfits when they were put on the Lookalike Cam’s jumbotron during the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves’ first-round playoff game.
NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s MVP warning should scare the rest of the NBA

After winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award, the next goal for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is clear: MVP. Speaking to reporters when asked about what’s next for him following his latest feat, Morant made sure to emphasize that he wasn’t in the MVP conversation this 2021-22. Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the finalists for the award, though a case could have been made for the Grizzlies youngster to be in that battle as well.
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant sounds off after game-winning dagger vs. Timberwolves

NBA fans were given a treat on Tuesday night, as the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves put on a show. In what was a back-and-forth affair, the Grizzlies found themselves tied with a couple seconds remaining, inbounding side out. Memphis superstar Ja Morant took the inbounds pass, made a move and hit an incredibly athletic and agile layup with one second left. The shot proved to be the difference, as the Grizzlies won Game 5, 111-109.
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
WREG

Grizzlies game security prepares for possibility of protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Security will be a top concern in keeping disruptive protestors off the court as our Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves collide in a crucial game five at FedExForum Tuesday night. Grizzlies fever is building across the Bluff City and throughout the Mid-South. When it comes to the NBA playoff games between the […]
