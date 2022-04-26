Vigil Planned for South Gate Police Detective Killed in Traffic Crash

SOUTH GATE (CNS) - The South Gate Police Department was planning a memorial vigil outside its station tonight to honor an off-duty detective who died when the vehicle he was driving crashed on an on-ramp to the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Norwalk.

Det. Alexis Gonzalez crashed for still-unknown reasons at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the Firestone Boulevard on-ramp to the northbound 605 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The five-year veteran of the department later died at St. Francis Medical Center, according to a statement posted Monday morning on the South Gate Police Department's Instagram feed.

``Detective Gonzalez is survived by his parents and two brothers,'' the police statement said. ``We ask that you keep the Gonzalez family and our department in your prayers. We thank all of our law enforcement partners for their support during this difficult time.''

Tuesday night's vigil -- scheduled for 7 outside the station at 8620 California Ave. -- comes one day after dozens of law enforcement officers took part in a procession to escort Gonzalez's body from the hospital to the coroner's office in downtown Los Angeles.

The South Gate Police Department also set up a memorial in front of its headquarters in honor of Gonzalez. The memorial includes a patrol SUV, flowers and a photo of Gonzalez.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.