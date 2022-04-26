ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool won't underestimate Villarreal in Champions League semifinal

By Reuters
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday that Juventus and Bayern Munich may have underestimated Villarreal but his team will not make the same mistake when the two sides meet in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal this week. Villarreal have been a surprise package in this...

www.espn.com

Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Captain fantastic Jordan Henderson produces standout performance for Liverpool in Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, with Jurgen Klopp's midfield and frontline in brilliant form

Alisson Becker - 7 The Brazilian goalkeeper had an extremely quiet evening with very little to do across the entire match. Bombed forward, put in multiple dangerous crosses, that were not capitalised on by the Reds attackers. Ibrahima Konate - 7 A surprise inclusion over Joel Matip, but proved his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City-Real Madrid 1st leg in Champions League semis

A look at what is happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. The semifinals begin with the master of European soccer visiting an upstart. Real Madrid is the record 13-time European champion, while Manchester City has reached the final only once — last year, when it lost to Chelsea. When it comes to heritage in the competition, the gap between the teams is sizeable but City is starting to look at home at Europe’s top table and is bidding to eliminate Real in the knockout stage for the second time in three seasons. In 2020, City won both home and away in the last 16. Real was also ousted by an English team, Chelsea, in last season’s semifinals but is a tougher proposition a year on with striker Karim Benzema in the form of his life, having scored hat tricks in the last 16 and quarterfinals. Real’s route to the semis has been challenging, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea and now meeting the English Premier League champion and current leader. With Liverpool a potential opponent in the final, the path could hardly have been tougher. City will start the slight favorite but has a big issue at right back, with Joao Cancelo suspended and both Kyle Walker and John Stones injured. Real should also be fresher, having been inactive over a weekend that was reserved for the Copa del Rey final.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, odds for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Can Karim Benzema hot streak continue?

The Champions League semifinals begin as four teams remain in pursuit of continental glory. The action kicks off on Tuesday when Real Madrid head to Manchester City for the first leg. It will be Liverpool and Villarreal on Wednesday in the other semifinal. Tuesday's clash at the Etihad features a club in Real that have won the tournament 13 times, more than any other, while City have yet to reach the summit but are hoping this is the year Pep Guardiola leads them there. Ahead of kickoff, here are our expert picks:
UEFA
Jurgen Klopp
Unai Emery
ESPN

Quadruple no longer just a dream for relentless Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England --  Eight wins. That's all that might be separating Liverpool and perhaps the greatest feat in the history of club soccer. The quadruple  that seemingly mythical achievement of winning all four major trophies in one season  is the target all the top teams in England set out to attain at the start of each season.
Juventus, Bayern Munich, European, Anfield, Liverpool
ESPN

Freiburg's European bid breathes life into Bundesliga

DÜSSELDORF, Germany --  The teams worth watching in the Bundesliga right now aren't those at the top of the table. Bayern Munich cruised to its 10th straight title last week, leading even former Bayern greats to grumble about the lack of drama, but the German league has one of the fiercest fights in European soccer just a little further down the standings.
theScore

Get to know Villarreal, one of the best-run clubs in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Juventus and Bayern Munich learned the hard way that Villarreal, despite its modest reputation, is no pushover even in Europe's elite competition. Now the club from a small town of 50,000 inhabitants in eastern Spain must slay one more giant standing in the way of a dream appearance in its first Champions League final.
Juventus F.C.
Europe
Liverpool F.C.
FC Barcelona
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag has 'no need' to drop Cristiano Ronaldo when he joins Manchester United as long as he keeps scoring goals, says Marco van Basten, and warns fellow Dutchman 'don't listen to the media' at Old Trafford

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag should not drop Cristiano Ronaldo when he takes over at Old Trafford, says his fellow Dutchman Marco van Basten - who believes his goal threat makes him too valuable to leave out. Ten Hag - currently at Ajax - was announced as the...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: The Premier League could be represented by NINE teams in Europe next season... as potential glory for West Ham and Leicester could open up further spots

Just under half of the Premier League could be playing European football next season depending on how the rest of the current campaign plays out. With the season approaching its climax, there is still a big question over which clubs will qualify for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.
ESPN

Villarreal, Atletico Madrid prove that strong defensive soccer belongs in Champions League, modern era

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City is undoubtedly the glamour tie of the two UEFA Champions League semifinals, but the other offers a clash of styles that's becoming increasingly rare at the highest level of football. If their quarterfinal performance against Bayern Munich is anything to go by, Villarreal is likely to set up in an extremely defensive system with all of their players close to their own penalty area and their opponents Liverpool will enjoy the vast majority of possession while trying to break down the "Yellow Submarine."
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City eye Villarreal's Torres

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City, Chelsea, Man United in chase for Villarreal's Torres. Manchester City, Chelsea, and...
ESPN

Barcelona's Sergino Dest could be out for rest of season, June U.S. matches

United States men's national team defender Sergino Dest is the latest member of the squad to go down with an injury that will put his summer availability for the Americans in question. The standout 21-year-old came away with a hamstring injury on Sunday while playing for his club team Barcelona...
FOX Sports

Liverpool overwhelms Villarreal 2-0, on course for CL final

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool looks like being one European giant too many for Villarreal. A third Champions League final in five years is in sight for the English club after a 2-0 win in the first leg of the semifinals on Wednesday, secured after an own-goal by Pervis Estupinan and a poked finish by Sadio Mane in a two-minute span early in the second half.
