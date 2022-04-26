ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavrov says too early to talk about mediators in negotiations between Moscow, Kyiv

Cover picture for the articleMoscow [Russia], April 26 (ANI/Sputnik): It is premature to talk about any mediators in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said...

americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Sergey Lavrov
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
Europe
Russia
Reuters

Putin hopes talks with Ukraine will yield positive result

April 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine were continuing talks in an online format. At the start of his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow, Putin also said he hopes that the talks would yield a positive result. Reporting...
