Paris Township, MI

Danone has no plan to sell any of its three businesses, CEO tells shareholders

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Danone , whose shares were lifted last week by a media report about merger interest from French dairy rival Lactalis, has...

whtc.com

Reuters

Sodexo in talks with CVC on restaurant check business - Les Echos

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Sodexo (EXHO.PA) has entered talks with buyout firm CVC (CVC.UL)on a deal about its restaurant check unit, French business daily Les Echos reported on Monday, citing sources close to the talks. Both CVC and Sodexo declined to comment. Sodexo is prepared to sell 20% to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Credit Suisse has no plans to raise capital - source

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has no plans for a capital increase, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, after the Swiss bank reported a dip in capitalisation. As the bank reported a 273 million Swiss franc ($283.6 million) first-quarter loss on Wednesday, executives...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Paris Township, MI
Reuters

India's Future Group stocks plunge after Reliance deal falls through

BENGALURU, April 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Future Group companies fell sharply on Monday, some as much as 20%, after India's biggest retailer Reliance (RELI.NS) called off its $3.4 billion deal with the group over the weekend, pushing its flagship Future Retail towards a possible bankruptcy process. Shares of Future...
BUSINESS
#Danone#Reuters#French
Reuters

Swiss gold exports to the United States rocketed in March

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Swiss shipments of gold to the United States surged in March to their highest since May 2020, Swiss customs data showed, as investors spooked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the threat of a global economic slowdown stocked up on bullion. Switzerland's exports to Britain,...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Whirlpool says consumers’ appliance demand is waning, as costs mount

WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 182.19 -5.12 -2.73%. Whirlpool said Monday that sales fell 8.2% in its first quarter of this year compared with the same quarter a year before. The company said revenue over the three months ended March 31 remained 14% higher than the first quarter of 2020, indicating that people are continuing to spend more on appliances than before the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. packaged food makers bulk up on smaller brands in quest for growth

April 27 (Reuters) - Niche U.S. packaged-food brands facing a funding crunch are emerging as attractive targets for bigger players such as Kraft Heinz (KHC.O) and Mondelez (MDLZ.O), which are looking to expand their product lineup in a highly competitive market. Many early investors are tightening their purse strings due...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PepsiCo raises revenue forecast on boost from price increases

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
International Business Times

Bunge Lifts 2022 Earnings Outlook As Ukraine War Crimps Crop Supplies

Global farm commodities merchant Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly adjusted profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast by 21% on robust demand and tighter supplies of essential crops since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two-month war exacerbated already thin supplies of grain and oilseeds after weather-reduced crops...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nestle expects to hike prices further as inflation grows

Nestle has warned that more price rises could be on the horizon as it battles steep cost inflation.The KitKat and Shreddies maker said it has already increased prices by more than 5 per cent over the first three months of 2022 but will look to further hikes.Mark Schneider, chief executive of the Swiss food group, said: “Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year.”Nestle saw sustained customer demand despite the jump in prices, Mr Schneider added.The group reported a 7.6 per cent increase in organic sales over the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

European markets close lower as tech and bank stocks slide; HSBC down 5%

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Tuesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as market sentiment continues to be rattled by interest rates, inflation, slowing growth and the war in Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.8% after being higher for much of the session. Banks, tech...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock set to open at near-record high as global economies on path to COVID recovery

Coca-Cola Co. KO, -0.74% shares are set to open at a near-record level after posting first-quarter profit and revenue growth on Monday. The stock has advanced nearly 23% over the past year, closing at a record high of $66.21 on April 21. Analysts say the beverage giant is benefitting from re-openings as the pandemic shows signs of retreat. "Coca-Cola has undergone a deep positive transformation over the past few years by improving its sales portfolio, refranchising and consolidating bottling assets globally, setting up new systems and procurement in the US, shifting focus from volume to value growth, and transitioning senior management, all of which give us confidence in the underlying fundamentals of the business," wrote JPMorgan. Analysts there rate Coca-Cola stock outperform with a $73 price target. "China, however, did see an influx of new COVID-19 cases that negatively impacted demand. This could continue into next quarter," wrote John Boylan, Edward Jones senior analyst. "However, this weakness likely will be offset by strength in other areas of the world."
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Nissan Shares Slide 5% After Report Renault Exploring Stake Reduction

TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd slumped 5% on Monday, their biggest fall in more than a month, following a report that top shareholder Renault SA may consider lowering its stake in the Japanese automaker. Bloomberg reported on Friday that Renault may consider lowering its Nissan shareholding as...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Telefonica Brasil expects $1.09 billion of synergies with Oi deal

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil (VIVT3.SA) said on Wednesday it estimates the assets acquired from Brazilian telecom Oi Movel (OIBR4.SA) will create 5.4 billion reais ($1.09 billion) in value. In a presentation the company, which operates in the country under the brand Vivo, said the figure refers...
BUSINESS

