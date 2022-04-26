ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Venom 3’ Is Headed to Theaters

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
Venom made $856 million worldwide. Venom: Let There Be Carnage made $502 million worldwide as the movie industry was just beginning to recover from the financial effects of the Covid pandemic. Did you really think they weren’t going to make a Venom 3?. Well, they are. (Duh.) At...

