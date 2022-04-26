Jameson Williams' impressive ACL recovery update days before 2022 NFL draft

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared a brief training video and injury update on former Alabama Football star Jameson Williams. Williams suffered a torn ACL on Jan. 10th in the 2022 national championship game.

The typical recovery for a torn ACL is about seven to nine months. However, despite the injury occurring just four months ago, Williams is seen doing agility drills, sprints and even lifting in the weight room.

Williams is considered by many as the best receiver prospect in the draft, and an almost guaranteed to be a day one pick. With generational speed and elite route running it wouldn’t be shocking to see him go in the top ten. The New York Jets at pick No. 10 and the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 15 are two teams to keep an eye on.

Rapoport stated today that teams don’t have lingering concerns regarding Williams’ knee in the long-term. There have been no complications in the recovery process, and injured or not he is an elite first round talent.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!