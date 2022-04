Woods has some promising stuff, but the results haven’t been there over the last two seasons. In 2021, he was injured for most of the season, appearing just six times, with one of them being a start. So far this year, he has a 7.04 ERA in 7.2 combined innings between Mississippi and Gwinnett. I don’t imagine Woods will be used in any other situation other than mop-up duty, and I wouldn’t be surprised if another move followed this one in the coming days before he even makes an appearance for the Braves.

