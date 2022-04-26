Report: Dolphins bring in Big 10 safety for pre-draft visit

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to put in the work while preparing for the 2022 NFL draft which will start on Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, at this point, the Dolphins won’t make their first pick until late Friday night.

With the draft being so close, Miami is still meeting with prospects to know as much as they can before the three-day event kicks off. One of the most recent from the incoming class that the Dolphins have met with is Maryland safety Nick Cross, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

The Terrapin spent three seasons at Maryland, recording 134 total tackles, 10 passes defended, five interceptions, four sacks and three forced fumbles. In 2021, he spent a majority of his snaps (420) as the deep safety, but he still played a decent amount in the box (281).

Cross is not the first safety the Dolphins have met with before the draft, as they also brought in JT Woods from Baylor. They might be pushing to add depth at the positions more than we originally thought.

With Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones expected to reprise their roles as the starting tandem, there’s room for competition for the backup spots.