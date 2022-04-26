ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Report: Dolphins bring in Big 10 safety for pre-draft visit

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCgN0_0fKY5BaR00

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to put in the work while preparing for the 2022 NFL draft which will start on Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, at this point, the Dolphins won’t make their first pick until late Friday night.

With the draft being so close, Miami is still meeting with prospects to know as much as they can before the three-day event kicks off. One of the most recent from the incoming class that the Dolphins have met with is Maryland safety Nick Cross, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

The Terrapin spent three seasons at Maryland, recording 134 total tackles, 10 passes defended, five interceptions, four sacks and three forced fumbles. In 2021, he spent a majority of his snaps (420) as the deep safety, but he still played a decent amount in the box (281).

Cross is not the first safety the Dolphins have met with before the draft, as they also brought in JT Woods from Baylor. They might be pushing to add depth at the positions more than we originally thought.

With Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones expected to reprise their roles as the starting tandem, there’s room for competition for the backup spots.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Saints Sends Former All-Pro to Green Bay

It is officially draft week! That means that a large amount of trades this week and on draft day, is probable. The Green Bay Packers still enter this week with wide receiver as one of their biggest concerns. While it is likely that the Packers take a wide receiver in the draft, trading for one still isn’t out of the question.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Romo on the rocks: Former Dallas Cowboys QB fumbles away celebrity division title in playoff

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had a spotty playoff record behind center – 2-4 lifetime – and it didn’t get any better Sunday on the golf course. Playing in the celebrity division of the ClubCorp Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event in Irving, Texas, Romo, 42, held the lead until he hit into the water at the par-5 18th hole at Las Colinas Country Club and made bogey, while former tennis pro Mardy Fish responded with a clutch birdie. That forced a tie with 106 points in the Stableford scoring system.
ARLINGTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Miami, FL
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
Miami, FL
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft April 26

The 2021 football season is over. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft April 26. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. With the franchise tag being placed on Cam Robinson, the Jaguars will likely go with a defensive...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Dolphins#The Miami Herald#Terrapin#Baylor
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Carolina Panthers are no longer in the hunt for a veteran quarterback

According to Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers are not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. Everyone has been placing either Baker Mayfield for Jimmy G on the Panthers, but both are being shut down according to reporters. Baker Mayfield will have to continue to wait to find a new home. He did have a statue built of him recently at Oklahoma University, but even that was not going his way. They say the statue looked like Terminator 2.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AOL Corp

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit announces that he has blood clot

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he has a blood clot and will not take part in the network's NFL draft coverage this week. Herbstreit made the announcement on a social media video, telling his followers that he's skipping the trip to Las Vegas this week on the advice of his doctors and amid an "abundance of caution."
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: No QBs in top 15, four go in Round 2 in 'what teams should do' mock

It's been 34 weeks since the start of the 2021 college football season, and we've done an NFL mock draft each and every week (it sounds nuts because it is), but this time we're doing something a little different. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has been doing this for years -- a mock draft on what he thinks teams should do. It's a great idea because it gets you on the record, plus it gives fans an easy way to point out where you were criminally wrong.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Patriots-Texans trade

As the 2022 NFL Draft draws near, the New England Patriots and Houston Texans have finalized a draft pick trade to shore up their strategies. According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick (170th overall) to the Texans for that team’s sixth- and seventh-round picks, the 183rd and 245th overall selections.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Amazon reportedly wants notable change to NFL calendar

Amazon’s acquisition of “Thursday Night Football” gives them a seat at the NFL table, and they’re looking for even more options to broadcast games. One of those options could mean a notable change to the league’s schedule. Amazon is interested in airing an NFL game...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy