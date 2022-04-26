ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

People Going Door-to-Door in Washington State Claiming to be Election Officials are Frauds, Says Secretary of State

 1 day ago
OLYMPIA - The Washington State Secretary of State has received multiple reports of third-party canvassers presenting themselves as elections officials and going door-to-door across Washington asking residents about their voter information and other election-related questions. These canvassers are not affiliated with and do not represent the Office of the...

Michael Bilson
1d ago

Probably plan on. using this information to cross reference against the Voting data .Which is why the State is so concerned

Laura Kaia
20h ago

The proven fact that the Democrat's committed fraud and worse to rig the election and steal it from the American people warrants civilians taking a count.

Zenobia W
1d ago

In Florida, people like this went door to door and tricked elderly people into switching their registration from Democrat to Republican, which means they wouldn't be able to vote for their chosen Democratic candidate. These people are clearly up to something nefarious. Do not engage with them.

