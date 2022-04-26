ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

1 person dies in Spaulding Turnpike crash

Titusville Herald
 1 day ago

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — One person died in a crash Tuesday...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Dover, NH
Crime & Safety
Dover, NH
Accidents
City
Dover, NH
B98.5

A Maine Family is Suing Amazon Following a Crash on I-295 That Resulted in a Death

According to WGME 13, the family of a Maine man who was killed by an Amazon box truck on I-295 in 2020 is suing the massive corporation. The crash happened back in July of 2020 when 41-year-old Joe Fisher had pulled over on Interstate 295 in Topsham to re-secure some gear on his truck. Fisher, along with his family, were headed north that day for a camping trip, WGME reports.
TOPSHAM, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Bridge#Traffic Accident#Ap
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

N.H. Supreme Court Says Tow Company Can’t Keep Cars

A towing company connected to a former car dealer convicted of stealing from customers tried to keep the cars it towed but was rebuffed by the New Hampshire Supreme Court. According to the court ruling, Tradz LLC tried to keep 10 cars it towed from various locations, claiming that the vehicles were abandoned. When the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles denied the Tradz request for titles, Tradz appealed, and was denied and then brought the case to the Supreme Court, which ruled against the company earlier this month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The win-win of hiring the differently abled

Tuesday, April 26th — Tonight, we are taking you to two local shops that feel people with autism and special needs have so much to offer, and with so many businesses struggling to find reliable help they feel this group is an untapped workforce that should not be overlooked.
NASHUA, NH
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City PD charge woman after multi-county pursuit, burglary

(OFFICIAL RELEASE) — Detectives with the Sioux City Police Department have charged 35-year-old Amy Cruz of Colorado with 3rd degree burglary, two counts of 1st degree theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. These charges are from the investigation into the burglary of Sioux City […]
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy