Dover, NH

1 person dies in Spaulding Turnpike crash

 1 day ago

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — One person died in a crash Tuesday morning on the Spaulding Turnpike, New Hampshire State Police said.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Two southbound lanes of traffic were shut down after the Dover toll booth and before the Little Bay bridge.

Further information was not immediately available.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

