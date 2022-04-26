ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jones College Prep’s Controversial Principal Will Stay After CPS Boss Rejects Vote To Fire Him

By Jamie Nesbitt Golden
blockclubchicago.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINTERS ROW — Jones College Prep’s controversial principal will remain at the high school after the head of Chicago Public Schools opted not to remove him — despite the local school council’s vote to oust him. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez issued a statement saying he...

blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Principal of Jones College Prep will keep job after full council recommends removal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The head of Chicago Public Schools has decided not to fire the principal of one of Chicago's more prestigious selective enrollment high schools. His decision comes almost two months after CBS 2 first reported that three members of Jones College Prep's local school council sent a letter to CPS outlining allegations of wrongdoing against Principal Joe Powers and asking for an investigation. That letter, and our story, ignited a firestorm of controversy at the school. Days later the full local school council voted to recommend Powers be removed. But Friday, CPS CEO Pedros Martinez sent a letter to Jones families stating that the district "has not seen sufficient evidence of principal misconduct" and that powers would remain. The initial letter's authors did not run for reelection and are no longer members of Jones' local school council. 
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Little Village school’s teachers decry impact of proposed CPS budget cuts on students. ‘They deserve so much more.’

Emiliano Zapata Academy teachers and elected officials gathered Tuesday outside the Little Village elementary school to protest a proposed $894,000 cut to the school’s budget for the upcoming year. Last month Chicago Public Schools presented preliminary individual school budgets for the 2022-23 school year. If those figures hold, Zapata’s budget would be $5.9 million, down from $6.8 million ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago teachers union, parents blast steep budget cuts to Little Village school: ‘We cannot take another cut’

CTU President Jesse Sharkey condemned the district’s proposed budget cuts, calling for the district to restore neighborhood schools’ budgets. | Mauricio Peña / Chalkbeat. Nearly 50 parents, students, teachers, community groups, and union leaders stood outside Zapata Academy Tuesday morning to condemn budget cuts proposed by the district, which the group says would harm students still reeling from the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
CBS Chicago

Charles Sikanich, superintendent for 45th Ward, accused of trying sell machine gun while working

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the latest chapter in a troubled saga for the Northwest Side's 45th Ward, Ald. Jim Gardiner's superintendent is now accused of trying to sell a machine gun while on the clock. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, the attorney for 45th Ward Supt. Charles Sikanich said the gun in question is a World War II antique handed down from his grandfather and was inoperable. But the Illinois Attorney General's office tells a different story. As Sikanich was arrested this week on official misconduct and weapons charges, documents show he "repeatedly asked to contact...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Chicago Public Schools#Cps#Title Ix#Jones College Prep#Lsc#The School Council
WBEZ

Chicago Community Trust CEO Helene Gayle is stepping down to lead Spelman College

The head of one of Chicago’s largest foundations is stepping down to be president of Spelman College. Helene Gayle announced Monday that she is leaving The Chicago Community Trust in June to lead the historically Black women’s college in Atlanta. She said she thought leading the Trust would be her last job but she couldn’t turn down “the opportunity to continue a legacy of shaping the lives of young women of African descent, many of whom have gone on to have illustrious careers.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WGN TV

Chicago casino project gets pushback over union jobs, crime

CHICAGO — City leaders on Monday debated the sticking points of a Chicago casino project three years in the making. Concerns were raised about where the site will be located and if bidders will commit to hiring union workers. “This is one of the largest developments in the city’s...
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Mayor Lightfoot will introduce a measure that bans privatizing Chicago’s waterworks

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will introduce a new water ordinance today at a meeting of the Chicago City Council. The ordinance seeks to ban the privatization of Chicago’s waterworks and to ban water shutoffs due to non-payment for most accounts. The ordinance also includes provisions to establish a “voluntary water meter installation program” for the owners of single-family homes and residential two-flats.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

‘These are not casual decisions.’ Changing dynamics about crime and politics have wide-ranging influence on state board.

When a group of Democratic state senators joined Republicans in rejecting two of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s nominees to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board last month, it became clear that crime has become such a big issue in this year’s elections it is even driving some divisions within the governor’s own political party. How a little-known state board became a flashpoint for controversy also ...
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Chicagoans can now apply for prepaid gas or transit cards

Many Chicagoans can now start applying for either a $150 gas card or $50 public transit credits after a proposal from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot overcame several speed bumps at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The taxpayer-funded program passed by a hair — 26 to 23 — after it narrowly...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy