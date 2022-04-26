ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneaky cockatoo caught stealing a packet of cigarettes from a tourist - before pulling one out and holding it like a smoker

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A sneaky cockatoo has been caught stealing a pack of smokes from a tourist before pulling a cigarette out and holding it in its beak like an everyday smoker.

The sulphur-crested cockatoo was spotted on the balcony of a Queensland holiday resort inspecting a packet of cigarettes inquisitively by a tourist who filmed the encounter.

Footage of the odd yet hilarious incident was posted to social media back in April, 2019, but it was only this week that the clip resurfaced online.

A sneaky cockatoo has been caught stealing a pack of smokes from a tourist before pulling a cigarette out and holding it in its beak like an everyday smoker

'This happened while staying at the Reef View Hotel on Hamilton Island - Queensland, Australia,' the tourist wrote in the description of the clip at the time.

The cockatoo is seen calmly sitting on the balcony and holding the open cigarette packet with its foot.

It then begins pulling the cigarettes out one by one with its beak.

The bird instantly drops the first smoke over the side of the resort and a second onto the balcony floor.

The cheeky animal manages to pull out a third cigarette and lets go of the entire packet, which falls over the side of the building.

It holds the third smoke in its beak temporarily like a smoker, rotating the tube around its mouth.

The cockatoo then grabs the smoke with its foot and begins breaking it apart with its beak before dropping the remains.

The cheeky animal manages to pull out a third cigarette and lets go of the entire packet, which falls over the side of the building
It holds the third smoke in its beak temporarily like a smoker, rotating the tube around its mouth

The iconic Australian bird has a knack of nabbing food and possessions left unattended by people.

Last June, one mischievous cockatoo pinched a café diner's caramel slice in front of his eyes and flew off into the distance.

The cheeky bird appeared to lull the man into a false sense of security by eating crumbs off his table at a café in Lorne on Victoria's Great Ocean Road.

It then suddenly snatched the paper bag with the slice inside, with the diner trying and failing to retrieve the treat from the animal's mouth.

The bird then flew across the road with the bag hanging from its mouth.

A mischievous cockatoo pinched a café diner's caramel slice in front of his eyes and flown off into the distance
Another clip posted last year saw a sulphur-crested cockatoo nibbling on a croissant while perched on a traffic sign in Bondi

Another clip posted last year saw a sulphur-crested cockatoo nibbling on a croissant while perched on a traffic sign in Bondi.

Footage posted to Instagram shows the laid-back bird dubbed 'Le Coqatou' enjoying a morning pastry in the beachside Sydney suburb.

It balanced on the 'no stopping' sign while it surveys the area between beakfuls.

The skillful bird even had sophisticated table manners as it gripped the meal with its claw, lifting the the buttery treat to its beak to take small bites.

