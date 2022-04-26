ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini announces retirement from international duty – and may quit Juventus for MLS

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzNcH_0fKXqIcx00

ITALIAN legend Giorgio Chiellini has announced his international retirement - and he could be set for a switch to the MLS.

The 37-year-old Juventus defender has earned 116 caps for his country and helped them to Euro 2020 glory over England last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24P1w3_0fKXqIcx00
Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini has announced his international retirement Credit: Getty

However, he has also been part of the squad that failed to qualify for this year’s Qatar World Cup.

And after that disappointment, he has confirmed that his time representing the Azzurri is coming to an end.

Chiellini will stop his epic international career after Italy’s friendly against Argentina at Wembley in June.

Speaking after Juventus' 2-1 win at Sassuolo, he said: “I'll say goodbye to the national team at Wembley.

“Where I experienced the pinnacle of my career winning the Euros.”

Chiellini, who made his Italian debut back in 2004, added: “I'd like to say goodbye to the Azzurri with a nice memory.

“That will certainly be my last game with Italy.”

Chiellini, Italy’s joint fifth most-capped player alongside Andrea Pirlo, could also be on the move this summer from Serie A.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Fabrizio Romano claims that the veteran is “exploring options” in America’s MLS.

However, the star himself insists that he has not made any decision on whether to continue playing at Juventus yet.

Chiellini added: “My love affair with Juventus is not ending, it will never end.

“Of course, from now to the end of the season I do have to evaluate everything, talk to my family about what is best.

“Let's reach fourth place [in Serie A] first and win the Coppa Italia, then we'll sit down with my two families - at home and Juventus - to figure out what is best for everyone.

“It was the same last summer, I took time and didn't sign the new contract until after the Euros.

“At my age, you can't look too far into the long-term, but that's only natural, it's all fine.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The stats that show Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to form a strong partnership with anyone now at Man United: Only one of current team-mates has assisted him more than once... and Bruno Fernandes has provided as many goals as Edwin van der Sar did!

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Premier League goal for Manchester United during their disappointing 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Saturday afternoon. Ronaldo's first half strike saw him become the 33rd player in history to reach 100 Premier League goals - having already reached a century and beyond in LaLiga (311), the Champions League (140) and on the international stage for Portugal (115).
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
Person
Andrea Pirlo
SPORTbible

Gianluigi Buffon Told To RETIRE From Football After Absolute Howler For Parma

Fans are calling for Gianluigi Buffon to retire in order to "protect his legacy" after he produced a horrendous, costly mistake for Parma on Monday night. The 44-year-old returned to his first club in the summer following their relegation to Serie B and the Italian legend was immediately made captain 26 years after making his debut for the club.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Italian#Azzurri#Sassuolo#Serie A
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'revive their interest in Tammy Abraham less than a year after losing out on the England striker to Roma... but the Serie A side want a whopping £67m for ex-Chelsea forward'

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Tammy Abraham again this summer but face paying a huge transfer fee if they are to prise him away from Roma. The Gunners were interested in signing the England striker last summer before he joined the Serie A giants from Chelsea in a £34million deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

TOM COLLOMOSSE: Jose Mourinho is back to his confident and confrontational self having regained his appetite... as he attempts to make Roma the first winners of the Europa Conference League and end Leicester's dreams

Back in England as a competitor for the first time since he was sacked by Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has regained his appetite for the fight as he tries to end Leicester’s dreams of a first European trophy. Nearly two decades after leading FC Porto to the UEFA Cup, Mourinho...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has an official contract offer on the table from french giants, following claims over the Midfielder's imminent exit from Old Trafford. Since the arrival of the Frenchman from Juventus in 2016 for a huge 70million euros fee, the 29-year-old has a total of 233 appearances, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag has 'no need' to drop Cristiano Ronaldo when he joins Manchester United as long as he keeps scoring goals, says Marco van Basten, and warns fellow Dutchman 'don't listen to the media' at Old Trafford

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag should not drop Cristiano Ronaldo when he takes over at Old Trafford, says his fellow Dutchman Marco van Basten - who believes his goal threat makes him too valuable to leave out. Ten Hag - currently at Ajax - was announced as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG 'will sell Neymar for just £76m this summer as they plot a squad revolution' - meaning they would be hit with a massive £122MILLION loss on superstar following his world-record £198m move in 2017

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to offload Neymar this summer as part of a rebuild by taking a huge loss on the player they paid a world record fee for. Neymar arrived at the Parc des Princes to huge fanfare in the summer of 2017 when PSG paid his Barcelona release clause of £198million (€222m) to bring him to the French capital in a move that stunned football.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Serie A club wants 60m euros for Juventus target

Nicolo Zaniolo could be on the move in the next transfer window as he shines for AS Roma in Serie A and in Europe. The Italy international has recovered from two serious injuries, and he is now one of the finest players in the Italian top flight. Juventus always wants...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
407K+
Followers
21K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy