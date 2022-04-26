ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Research and Technology Partnerships Office Paves New Path for Researchers to Work with Industry to Commercialize Technologies

By Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Newswise
 1 day ago

Newswise — NEWPORT NEWS, VA – In conducting its research mission, the skilled and resourceful scientists and engineers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility generate ideas and technologies that have the potential to solve real-world problems. Now, with the establishment of its new Research and Technology...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fengate launches Fengate Distributed Generation Partners, closes on development partnership with 42 Renewables

HOUSTON, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Fengate Asset Management ("Fengate") today announces closing on a new development partnership with 42 Renewables and the launch of Fengate Distributed Generation Partners. With a proven management team and unprecedented demand for renewable energy projects, Fengate Distributed Generation Partners is a new platform focused...
HOUSTON, TX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Virginia Natural Gas incorporates artificial intelligence to help protect critical infrastructure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade, Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) has continuously worked to modernize its pipeline infrastructure and has coordinated efforts with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, local governments, excavators and Virginia 811 (VA811) to promote safe digging and build awareness of the damage prevention laws that keep customers and communities safe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Increasing Tax Incentives, Declining Costs And More Innovations May Be Propelling U.S. Residential Solar Industry To New Heights

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Solar-generated energy in the nation rose from 0.34 gigawatts in 2008 to more than 121.4 gigawatts in 2021 — enough to power more than 23 million homes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
INDUSTRY
eenews.net

DOE unveils $500M loan for massive ‘clean hydrogen’ project

The Energy Department’s loan office announced yesterday that it intends to issue a half-billion-dollar guarantee to what it called a “first-of-its-kind” hydrogen project. The $504 million for a Utah project is the third loan guarantee from the Biden administration, which has struggled to get its climate priorities...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Business
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Business
Newport News, VA
Industry
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basic Research#New York University#Office Of Science#Newswise#Jefferson Lab
scitechdaily.com

Cheaper Hydrogen Fuel Cell Invented – Enabling Better Green Energy Options

Imperial researchers have developed a new hydrogen fuel cell that uses iron instead of rare and costly platinum, enabling greater use of the technology. Hydrogen fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity with just water vapor as a byproduct, making them an appealing green alternative for portable power, particularly for vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

New Energy Storage System Is More Efficient and Potentially Transformative

Simplifying complex energy storage interfaces to develop better devices. Every technology that runs our world requires energy on demand. Energy must be stored and made available in order to power electronic devices and illuminate buildings. The large variety of devices that require on-demand energy has resulted in the development of several energy storage strategies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CNBC

This 33-year-old raised $40 million to give rural farmers solar power and help fight climate change

Samir Ibrahim didn't have a singular "aha" moment that led him to his multimillion-dollar business and a crusade to fight climate change 8,000 miles from his home in Orlando. It's been 10 years since Ibrahim and his co-founder Charles Nichols launched SunCulture, a start-up headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya that helps farmers grow food without relying on rainfall by using solar-powered irrigation systems instead.
AGRICULTURE
The Counter

More regenerative farming may be a climate solution. But another climate solution is impeding its progress

Farmers are giving up much-needed cropland to solar companies, but can the two work in tandem?. Back around 2011, Jonathan Cobb and his wife, Kaylyn, had what he calls a “simple game plan.” They’d take a few hundred acres of both leased and family-owned central-Texas farmland—land that for decades had grown row crops of corn and cotton—and give it “what it wants back,” he said.
TEXAS STATE
Digital Trends

Greener techniques could help find rare minerals for phones

Finding and extracting enough rare earth minerals to power the growing number of mobile phones is a tough challenge that can wreak havoc on the environment — but new techniques could help. Researchers say they have removed valuable rare earth elements (REE) from waste at high enough yields to...
CELL PHONES
Truth About Cars

GM Asks Suppliers to Sign Environmental Pledge, ESG Scoring

On Monday, General Motors publicly asked its suppliers to pledge themselves toward adherence to carbon neutrality. But the vow actually goes quite a bit further, incorporating numerous Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scoring aspects we’ve seen being advanced by some of the world’s most powerful corporations, financial institutions, and world leaders.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy