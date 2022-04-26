ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Sheriff: Teen driver struck, killed Kan. woman walking dog

JC Post
JC Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 44-year-old Melissa Mertes of Wichita,...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Kansas man shot to death walking from from nightclub

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting. At approximately 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of North Hydraulic in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Upon arrival, officers located d 31-yearold Nyron Bowen of Wichita. on the ground...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kan. man injured after neighbors have gunfight

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a gunfight that sent a Kansas man to the hospital. Just after 6:30p.m. Tuesday, a shooting that occurred in the 9000 Block of J Road, Silver Lake, was reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A man...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD IDs Kansas woman injured in I-70 crash

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have identified a Kansas woman injured in an accident Friday on Interstate 70 near Tallgrass Road. The Riley County Police Department reported a 1999 Toyota Corolla driven by Tiffany Vargas, 30, of Linn was westbound on Interstate 70 when she crossed into the second westbound lane and made contact with a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Scott Downing, 65, of Sterling.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

KHP Trooper injured in crash during I-70 truck inspection

ELLIS COUNTY—A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper avoided serious injury after a semi failed to move over for him while he was performing a roadside safety inspection on another semi just before 9a.m. Tuesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Kenworth semi driven by Ricky L....
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Rose Hill, KS
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
JC Post

Sheriff: Kan. man shot family member in backyard of home

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 5:30p.m. Monday, deputies were sent to a disturbance call involving a weapon in the 4500 block of south Meadowview in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. When deputies arrived, they located a 55-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Accident#Sheriff S Lt#Chevy
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
JC Post

Man whose rape case was dismissed is suing Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who served time in prison before a rape charge against him was dismissed is suing the state of Kansas for wrongful conviction and imprisonment. Albert Wilson was convicted in 2019 of committing a rape in Lawrence. He was later granted a new...
LAWRENCE, KS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy