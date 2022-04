BEATRICE - Class A and B teams from all across eastern Nebraska competed at Beatrice Country Club on Monday in the 2022 Beatrice golf invite. On the Class B side of things, it was the Norris Titans scoring the win in the 13 team event. The Titans shot a team total of 329, 15 shots ahead of the York Dukes who came home runner-up. Beatrice finished fifth in the event, with a score of 364.

