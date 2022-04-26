Tuesday, April 26th, 2022, Good Morning!

Just as we get a new episode back, the schedule is being messed around again. What’s going on with NCIS Season 19 on CBS this week?. When it comes to CBS, the schedule has been hard to follow. It’s been tricky following when a show will be on or not. NCIS Season 19 has been one of the hardest shows to follow for new episodes.

