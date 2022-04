This will be the final school year for St. Joseph Parish School on Third Street in Cuyahoga Falls, after nearly 100 years of operation. In a letter sent Monday to parents at the elementary school, which includes preschool through eighth grade, officials said the decision was made due to declining enrollment plus "significant financial shortfalls," in addition to "staffing challenges and the need of major facility repairs for our school." ...

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO