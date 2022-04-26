Metros where people in La Crosse are getting new jobs

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Quarry Road in La Crosse will be closed from Milson Court to the end beginning Thursday during reconstruction of part of the street. The project is expected to take one to two weeks, depending upon weather, according to a city news release. Hixon Forest Trails...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Veterans are moving into a new transitional home for veterans in La Crosse. The move-in process began this week, with plans to start overnight stays Thursday. The Compensated Work Therapy Transitional Residence program is designed for Veterans participating in Compensated Work Therapy. The veterans are in the process of transitioning to successful independent community living....
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Downtown Mainstreet is celebrating statewide recognition. The Wisconsin Main Street Awards recognized five of DMI’s programs, including its Downtown Decks promotion and Valentine’s Day Gift Packages. Leithold Music was honored with Best Façade Rehabilitation. “It’s very cool because it’s a statewide recognition, so the Main Street of Wisconsin is saying that we’re taking it...
There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year. Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL estate is a seller's market these days. However, certain U.S cities are becoming more affordable despite national trends. Americans went on a near-record home-buying spree during the pandemic. In 2020, the number of homeowners increased by 2.1million, the largest jump since 2003, according to the Census Bureau. This caused...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
FARMINGTON, Wis. - Management of a Wisconsin park listed on the National Register of Historic Places has been returned to the state in hopes of better preserving more than two dozen Native American effigy mounds. The 22-acre Lizard Mound Park in Washington County was first designated as a state park in 1950.
Bolstered by strong job growth, the U.S. economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, many companies and businesses are struggling to find and hire workers, as the number of unfilled jobs has hit multi-decade highs in recent months. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at the end of February 2022, 43% more […]
This Zillow listing from Hartford, Wisconsin is looking for someone that wants to feel like royalty AND has $400K to spend on a house. Hartford, Wisconsin is located about 30 minutes northwest of downtown Milwaukee. In it you'll find this lovely bit of real estate that is currently being listed on Zillow.com for the low price of $419,900, just $100 short of a magical number.
