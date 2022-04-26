NaperVoice’s Mission to “Sing well. Do good.”

On Tuesday, April 12, a number of Downtown Naperville restaurants and food shops will band together to help provide aid to Ukrainian refugees. Bev’s, Empire Burgers & Brew, Hizemans and The Lantern are just a few of the restaurants that will be donating 25% of their profits that day to support World Central Kitchen. The nonprofit serves hot, nourishing meals at border crossings and within Ukraine itself to help those affected by the Russian invasion. Also participating in the fundraiser are some specialty sweet shops like Ben & Jerry’s, Cinnaholic and Naper Nuts & Sweets. The idea for the #DowntownNapervilleChefsforUkraine effort came from owner of SixtyFour Wine Bar, Loren Beadle. A full list of participating restaurants can be found on the downtown Naperville website. Both dine in and take out orders will apply toward the efforts.
