The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club (NJWC) along with Naperville Safety Town came together on a sunny Saturday morning for an early Easter celebration. “We really wanted to lean into the notion of Happy and the intersection with Hoppy because we have not one but two consumed bunnies to take photos with the children as well as eight beautiful soft bunnies that the kids can touch and pet and since their bunnies they’re not quite as filled with action as some as the other animals you see at other events throughout the season explained Jackie White the chair of the event, the proceeds of today’s event all go to support safety town so it’s a great partnership for us.”

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 18 DAYS AGO