Naperville, IL

NaperVoice’s Mission to “Sing well. Do good.”

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 2 days ago

NaperVoice is Naperville's unique new philanthropic choir with the mission "Sing well. Do good." Founded in 2021 as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) by Philip and Pamela Spencer, the choir has auditioned positions for both paid and volunteer singers of college-age and older. Paid three-month internships are also available for eligible high-school and...

www.nctv17.com

Naperville's Earth Day Fair

Naperville’s Earth Day Fair

The Naperville Park District hosted its annual Earth Day Fair at the Fort Hill activity center. “You are at our Earth Day Fair. We hold it annually. We’ve only missed having one during the pandemic in 2020. So, we’re at the Fort Hill Activity Center and we invited a bunch of different environmental organizations and companies that have sustainable practices,” said Angelique Harshman, the event organizer.” So, you can find out all about them and it’s a kind of a rainy day outside. So, it’s a great day to come and see and talk to experts and get some advice on how to be green.”
NAPERVILLE, IL
Chefs For Ukraine | LCFS-360 Youth Services | Hoppy Easter

Chefs For Ukraine | LCFS-360 Youth Services | Hoppy Easter

On Tuesday, April 12, a number of Downtown Naperville restaurants and food shops will band together to help provide aid to Ukrainian refugees. Bev’s, Empire Burgers & Brew, Hizemans and The Lantern are just a few of the restaurants that will be donating 25% of their profits that day to support World Central Kitchen. The nonprofit serves hot, nourishing meals at border crossings and within Ukraine itself to help those affected by the Russian invasion. Also participating in the fundraiser are some specialty sweet shops like Ben & Jerry’s, Cinnaholic and Naper Nuts & Sweets. The idea for the #DowntownNapervilleChefsforUkraine effort came from owner of SixtyFour Wine Bar, Loren Beadle. A full list of participating restaurants can be found on the downtown Naperville website. Both dine in and take out orders will apply toward the efforts.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Pinwheel Garden | New Businesses | Start of Ramadan

Pinwheel Garden | New Businesses | Start of Ramadan

This Sunday the Exchange Club of Naperville, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, and the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club Juniorettes will create a “Pinwheel Garden” at Naperville’s Safety Town. The display is meant to bring awareness to the issue of child abuse, as pinwheels symbolize a happy, healthy, safe childhood. They also serve as a reminder that everyone plays a role in children’s lives. Once up, the display will stay in place throughout April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Historic Grotto Gets 100-Year-Old Makeover

Historic Grotto Gets 100-Year-Old Makeover

“It’s a destination. Come and see the Saint Peter and Paul Lourdes Grotto and Bernadette will be the hostess when you come,” said Carolyn Lauing-Finzer. Just through the open gates of the Naperville Saints Peter and Paul’s Cemetery lies the historic Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto that is being renovated in honor of its 100th anniversary. A grotto in the Catholic Church is an outdoor shrine and sanctuary, and is usually a rock formation. One of the centerpieces of the grotto is a statue of a young Bernadette Soubirous who received a vision of Virgin Mary in a grotto near Lourdes France in the mid-19th century.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Easter Hops into Action at the Naperville Safety Town

Easter Hops into Action at the Naperville Safety Town

The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club (NJWC) along with Naperville Safety Town came together on a sunny Saturday morning for an early Easter celebration. “We really wanted to lean into the notion of Happy and the intersection with Hoppy because we have not one but two consumed bunnies to take photos with the children as well as eight beautiful soft bunnies that the kids can touch and pet and since their bunnies they’re not quite as filled with action as some as the other animals you see at other events throughout the season explained Jackie White the chair of the event, the proceeds of today’s event all go to support safety town so it’s a great partnership for us.”
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Willowbrook Wildlife Center Project | 360 Youth Services Shelter | Neuqua Student Wins Study Trip

On Tuesday the DuPage Forest Preserve District Board reviewed a project plan for a revamped Willowbrook Wildlife Center. The $25.5 million project would include the construction of a whole new 27,000 square foot wildlife rehabilitation clinic and visitor center at the same Glen Ellyn location, replacing the current building. Also included would be both indoor and outdoor rehabilitation spaces, interactive educational exhibits and a trail with areas to observe wildlife. If approved, the building would be the forest preserve’s district first net-zero building, meaning the amount of renewable energy created on site would exceed the amount used by the building. The target date for opening would be mid-2024, with full completion by 2025.
WILLOWBROOK, IL
Daily Northwestern

Fred’s Bread offers authentic French baked goods to Evanston residents

When Frédéric Bressand moved to Evanston in 2016, he couldn’t find anything that reminded him of the bread from Dammarie, the small French village where he grew up. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bressand said he started making his own sourdough bread and sharing it with friends. After seeing the demand in Evanston for authentic French bread, he launched Fred’s Bread in 2020.
EVANSTON, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Halestorm At Ribfest | DuPage COVID Risk Level Increases | Earth Day Fair

Metal rock band Halestorm will be taking the stage at the Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest this summer. Known for songs like “Love Bites” and “The Steeple,” the female fronted rock band will be featured on Saturday, June 18. Ribfest will be held at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton this year, from June 17 through June 20. Tickets for Halestorm go on sale this Wednesday, through the Ribfest website.
NAPERVILLE, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cheryl Scott, the Amazing Meteorologist on Chicago’s ABC7

When Chicago needs the latest updates on the weather, they tune into Cheryl Scott on ABC7. The meteorologist has made the Windy City her home and has become a popular member of the local community. Her fans and followers are not only getting the latest forecasts from Scott, but they also want to know more about her personal life, background, style, and romance. Her relationship with celebrity DJ Dante the Don also never fails to get the Internet’s attention. So, for her new followers asking who the ABC7 meteorologist is, we have all the details in Cheryl Scott’s wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Celebrates Holi-The Festival of Colors

Naperville Celebrates Holi-The Festival of Colors

It’s a cool spring afternoon as community members from all around gathered at the Riverwalk’s Grand Pavilion to celebrate the Indian color throwing festival known as Holi. “So Holi depending on what part of different parts of India you come from it can be a love situation with the Holy Krishna. It can be an Americanized event with color just giving you a beautiful spring and all of it is just love. So come out, enjoy love and enjoy each other,” said Holi participant Trisha Bakosh.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Voting By Mail | Hindu Cultural Exhibit | Drive, Chip & Putt

Voting By Mail | Hindu Cultural Exhibit | Drive, Chip & Putt

DuPage County residents can now register to permanently vote by mail. In the past, interested voters had to register to vote by mail for each individual election. But thanks to a new law passed by the Illinois General Assembly last year, voters can now sign up to do so for every election in which voting by mail is an option. According to the DuPage County Clerk, one third of county voters voted by mail in 2020. One-time mail in ballots, rather than permanent signup, are still an option along with voting in person on election day or during early voting. Applications to vote permanently by mail will be mailed soon, or voters can register online.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Chicago Tribune

Phillip Hanks celebrates his transplant-aversary with 5 new organs

One year ago, Phillip Hanks was enduring the first of two surgeries. One was almost eight hours to give him a new intestine, stomach, liver and pancreas. The following day, Hanks was back on the operating table to get a kidney. Hanks, a father of six, received a multivisceral transplant — a simultaneous transplant of multiple organs — at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis in April 2021. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Potential Appointment Challenged | Schlotzsky’s Opening | New Downtown Sandbox

An online petition is challenging the potential appointment of Shannon Adcock to the Special Events and Cultural Amenities Commission (SECA). According to the Chicago Tribune, Mayor Steve Chirico interviewed Adcock as a possible candidate for the open slot. The petition on Change.org claims that Adcock’s role as the founder of Awake Illinois and some of her online postings mean she “has no business being appointed to a city commission that is supposed to promote equity for all.” Chirico told the Tribune he had not yet decided whether he would submit Adcock’s name for the appointment. Adcock did not respond to NCTV17’s request for a comment. As of this recording, the petition had garnered more than 1,700 signatures.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Slipped Disc

Germany still loves its Wagners

The composer’s great-granddaughter Nike Wagner has been awarded the Cross of Merit, 1st Class, of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for her decades of work in the management and organization of music festivals and in cultural studies. The citation says: ‘Prof. Nike Wagner has...
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Former Metea Choir Teacher Arrested | Street Banners Honor Veterans | Holi

A former choir teacher at Metea Valley High School in Aurora has been charged with sexually assaulting a former student. According to a DuPage County State’s Attorney and Aurora Police Department joint press release, Nathan Bramstedt, 42, allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old student on multiple occasions at several locations within the school. The assaults took place from February 2019 through June 2019. The student reported the abuse to authorities last year. After an investigation into the matter, Bramstedt was taken into custody Friday afternoon. On Saturday he appeared in court where his bond was set at $500,000. The Oswego resident’s next court appearance will be May 2.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Music Connects Us All

Music Connects Us All

Music connects us all and there’s nothing that brings us together quite like it does. It is transformative. A song can lift your spirits or take you back in time. Good music is good music. That’s why music is such a great connector. On this special Dana being Dana, we are introduced to guests who are all tied to music in various ways. They will talk about their initial connection with music, their favorite performances, and where their inspiration comes from.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

