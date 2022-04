The Philadelphia 76ers were in the best spot a team could be just a few days ago. Up 3-0 in their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, and looking to close out with a dominant display before advancing to the next round. However, it hasn't quite panned out like that. A niggling injury to Joel Embiid, the Raptors stepping up their game, and some lackluster performances from the team have seen the situation tense up for the Sixers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO