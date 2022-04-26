16 "Luxury" Purchases That Are Totally Worth The Money And 11 That Will End Up Costing You Wayy More Than They're Worth
By Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed
4 days ago
As people get older and more established, they might start thinking about making some more expensive purchases. Maybe they've always wanted a house, or a nice leather jacket, or a motorcycle. But sometimes, upon getting it...they realize it was a total waste of money.
"I always wanted a boat, so one day a few years ago, I bought a small sailing yacht. Took it out, got stuck, ended up stuck in quicksand, and had to be rescued by 15 strong coastguard team. I've been too scared to go back out on it and spend £800 per year on mooring fees and insurance."
And finally, let's go through a few last things that are always worth it...
21. "High-quality toilet paper. I’m not wiping my ass with sandpaper."
22. "Good shampoo and conditioner (like salon brands). I never thought it was worth it because it's so much more expensive, but since I've started using it, I don't need to use any hair products at all."
23. "[A good] winter jacket. I’ve been wearing the same North Face puffer so long it’s come in and out of fashion twice."
"Not naming any brands or items, never be afraid to spend money on the real, high-quality good stuff, but always look for it on sale. See Terry Pratchett’s work on the high price of being poor (Sam Vimes’ boots). ... High-quality steel-toed shoes are a must for some professions. Also, get some good gel insoles."
Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Ice Cube returned from a trip to Morrison, Colorado last week where he performed at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater alongside Cypress Hill, E-40 and Too $hort for the annual 420 on the Rocks show. Now presumably back at home in Los Angeles, the N.W.A legend has turned his attention...
Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam)
Aldi fan account,...
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Some of the world’s rarest and most iconic sneakers are on display, as the global resale market surges. It’s a trend that started in the US and is now gaining traction around the world. The sneaker resale market made big strides during the pandemic as a lucrative side hustle for “sneakerheads” and a cash cow […]
Comments / 0