16 "Luxury" Purchases That Are Totally Worth The Money And 11 That Will End Up Costing You Wayy More Than They're Worth

As people get older and more established, they might start thinking about making some more expensive purchases. Maybe they've always wanted a house, or a nice leather jacket, or a motorcycle. But sometimes, upon getting it...they realize it was a total waste of money.

Conversely, there are some things people completely skimp in, when it would be really, really worth it to spend the extra money. To this end, we've decided to round up the expensive purchases people completely regret , along with the ones that were absolutely worth the money . Here we go!

^Linked above are the two Reddit threads, which you can check out for more responses!

1. NOT WORTH IT: A motorcycle.

"Can you do mechanic work on a motorcycle? Gonna be $100/hr. for labor so unless you can change an air filter and spark plugs — be ready to eat ramen for three months. I learned my lesson with that bike. Unless I can afford to have someone else do the labor, I can't afford it." — u/Human_Robot "Took the safety course. Got a license and a bike. Kinda just wanted it for short trips to work and quick rides on a nice day. It's kind of just boring and terrifying at the same time. Few friends keep telling me that I just need to go out on a big ride, but, eh, I just don't think it or the culture surrounding motorcycles is for me." — u/jonuggs Fox

2. WORTH IT: Expensive dental care.

"I didn’t, and now I face $10,000 to repair the damage." — u/Aunt-jobiska "My partner is looking at $60,000 for a full reconstruction." — u/UniquePebble Republic Records

3. NOT WORTH IT: A boat...

"Buying a new ski boat. Expensive, too big to keep in the garage, and burned $80 in gas in an afternoon (when gas was still affordable). Mostly I pulled the kids and their friends on wake boards or kneeboards around and around in circles while the air temperature was close to 100 and came home dehydrated and with a headache . A happy day is when you buy a boat. A happier day is when you sell that b****. " — u/BreakingBad2014 Universal Republic Records

4. ...and DEFINITELY not a yacht.

"Do you know how long it takes to vacuum and dust 5,000 square feet?"

— u/Human_Robot

"I always wanted a boat, so one day a few years ago, I bought a small sailing yacht. Took it out, got stuck, ended up stuck in quicksand, and had to be rescued by 15 strong coastguard team. I've been too scared to go back out on it and spend £800 per year on mooring fees and insurance."

— u/Dull_Reindeer1223

5. Worth it: "A quality mattress."

Suggested by u/sfriesen33

"This is where people should definitely spend money. You spend one-third of your life sleeping in bed. And you only need to buy a good mattress every 10 years or so. Money well spent."

— u/mangomangojack

6. NOT WORTH IT: A GoPro.

"I don’t even go on picnics. What the fuck did I need a GoPro for?" — u/Duuuuude_WTF "I made that mistake too. Thrice. And even though I used it for some 'cool' activities, turns out reliving hours of your day in hopes to assemble a couple minutes of exciting footage is a real struggle. But if anyone wants to watch hours of me skiing groomers interrupted by the occasional lame jump: I'm your guy!" — u/sketchcott "I bought a GoPro to film myself catching fish. Once I had the footage, I was like, 'Wait, what am I doing with this boring-ass footage again?'" — u/9D_Chess A&E

7. WORTH IT: Expensive tires.

"I’ve cheaped out — never again." — u/hdiayw55 "This really goes for anything on your car. I went cheap (I never go cheap; I don’t know why I did) on windshield wipers. They were terrible. When they broke, I spent the big bucks and went high end, and they’re so much better."— [deleted] Mr.wuttisak Promchoo / Getty Images

8. NOT WORTH IT: Massage chairs.

"I enjoyed the demo in the shop; that's about it." — u/General-Permission-5 "In my case, it just kinda ended up taking up space. I would go to a cheap shiatsu massage clinic once a month, for like $40/hr (this is in Japan where massage clinics are pretty common) ... A friend's grandparents had a massage chair at their vacation apartment and gave it to me for a few hundred dollars, and doing the math, I'm like, 'That's like a year of massages, and I can use it every single day!' Except I didn't after the initial honeymoon phase wore off. The motor in the leg part broke and was $200, so I fixed it and renewed my promise to more regularly use it, but that quickly failed again. I don't think it has seen more than clean clothes waiting to go back into the closet in at least six months now." — u/atlasblue81 Warner Bros. Pictures

9. WORTH IT: "Lasik."

Suggested by u/Aggravating_Client36 "Couldn’t see much past a foot without contacts or glasses. Got lasik, and it’s night and day difference. Been over a decade, and I still have 20/20 vision. So worth it!" — u/Reddragonsky "Easily one of the best decisions I made. My eyesight was nearing legally blind (-9/-9.5), so my point of view may be more biased. Even years later, there are still days where I just remember that in the past how much contacts might complicate small things and am still happy I don’t have to worry about it. And with my prescription and the cost for contacts/glasses, it’s more or less paid for itself. Not only do I not worry about it, but I get a little happy boost that I don’t have to worry about [my vision] — that I can go to read before bed without glasses falling off my face and not having to get up once I’m tired. I can crash at someone’s place without worrying about irritation. I don’t have to worry about packing spares and solution for any short or long trips. It’s just so nice to have another thing off my plate." — u/judgementalb Dimension Films

10. NOT WORTH IT: A pool.

"A backyard pool. I always wanted one until I had one. It was a huge pain in the ass. Had to buy chemicals, had to test the water, had to clean it, found dead snakes in the skimmer baskets, had to get the pump replaced, etc." — u/Lenny_III "A pool is just a hole in the ground you throw all your time and money into. We also frequently get animal suicides, and have to shock the pool to make it usable. One particular summer I spent more time maintaining it than actually swimming." — u/cinemascifi "Many people don’t know the maintenance a pool requires. The neighbors have a pool, and they have a frog infestation now. Every night, all you hear is those frogs croaking loudly." — u/E7331899 United Artists Releasing

11. WORTH IT: A nice leather jacket.

"If you're into the style, a quality leather jacket will stay with you for decades. My father still has his that he bought in 1967." — u/BaroqueObama1776 Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

12. NOT WORTH IT: A storage unit.

"A storage room to store all my stuff from my bachelor apartment. I spent $3,000 to store it all for several years and ended up throwing out 90% of it when we moved into our house. Dorm furniture and bad beer signs aren't worth saving." — u/HaroldBAZ Editor's Note: I can attest to this. I also wasted years storing things I ended up getting rid of. You're better off selling it and saving the money. Netflix

13. WORTH IT: A good blender/a Vitamix.

"Had several subpar blenders over the years and decided to go with the best or nothing approach. It's an absolute weapon; excellent warranty too." — u/astroman9995 "Yep. My first was used and made it eight years. Second one: 21 years. This one: seven and counting. I do everything with it that's in the cookbooks in addition to blending food every day for my daughter's feeding tube the past 36 years. Love the grain-grinding container as well." — u/Independent-Rain-867 Vitamix / YouTube / Via youtube.com

14. NOT WORTH IT: A waterbed.

"Biggest waste of money. Spent $1K on the most uncomfortable bed ever. Practically broke my back and sold it for $100 after just a year of using it." — TallAFTobs u/zeal_champ / Via reddit.com

15. WORTH IT: A Roomba.

"My brother says his Roomba is the shit." — u/Gullible_Tell3000 "The self-emptying kind. I have pets and don’t know how I lived without it." — u/KarmaGeddonServed iRobot / YouTube / Via youtube.com

16. NOT WORTH IT: A Hummer.

"A Hummer. It was my biggest dream and obsession when I was younger. After I finally bought one, it was the worst experience of my life. I wanted to blow it up. Granted it was an H3, but everything that could go wrong did. From the heater to electrical issues, to the sunroof leaking and oil leaking, etc. It left me stranded so many times, I was almost better off walking. Look up the 2006 passlock issue alone." — u/Careless_Jump2155 Warner Bros. Pictures

17. WORTH IT: A bidet.

" Hello Tushy: $99. I cannot believe I used to live like a goddamn animal." — u/Teek00 hellotushy.com

18. NOT WORTH IT: A touchscreen laptop.

Suggested by u/hxh2001bruh "Was it the fingerprints all over the screen?" — u/Rapturence "It’s cool for all of five seconds, but yeah, not really worth it. I use the touchscreen feature when turning it off, and that’s it." — soundboythriller Qi Yang / Getty Images

19. WORTH IT: Regular massages.

"Monthly massage. Relaxing, and resets your muscles. Worth every penny."

— u/Cgtree9000

20. NOT WORTH IT: A house in the country.

"Was fun at first to have land and be able to do what I want. But now it’s a pain to get anything serviced on the house, deliveries take longer, and it’s a pain to go grocery shopping or just into town in general. And the upkeep on the land is now a time waste, and sometimes I just want someone to deliver me pizza! Moving into town this summer." — u/Zorro-the-witcher Peter Walter / Getty Images/500px

And finally, let's go through a few last things that are always worth it...

21. "High-quality toilet paper. I’m not wiping my ass with sandpaper."

— u/Ryguzlol Funny Commercials / YouTube / Via youtube.com

22. "Good shampoo and conditioner (like salon brands). I never thought it was worth it because it's so much more expensive, but since I've started using it, I don't need to use any hair products at all."

— u/EphemeralApricity Sony Pictures Releasing

23. "[A good] winter jacket. I’ve been wearing the same North Face puffer so long it’s come in and out of fashion twice."

24. "A nice desk chair."

— u/Ulzaf

"There is nothing worse than having to sit in a chair with no back support and a headrest/top that rolls your neck slightly forward."

— u/laddersrmykryptonite

"I bought my own for work. My spine thanks me."

— u/Bloobeard2018

25. "If you cook, a high-quality chef knife."

26. "High-quality walking/hiking shoes and boots."

"Not naming any brands or items, never be afraid to spend money on the real, high-quality good stuff, but always look for it on sale. See Terry Pratchett’s work on the high price of being poor (Sam Vimes’ boots). ... High-quality steel-toed shoes are a must for some professions. Also, get some good gel insoles."

— u/IntegrityDenied

27. And finally..."Whatever helps improve your big hobby."