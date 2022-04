Permanent daylight saving time could soon be a reality in Colorado after the state legislature approved the change Tuesday, sending the bill to Gov. Jared Polis for final consideration. If signed into law, House Bill 1297 would make daylight saving time year-round if federal law is changed to allow states to do so and if four other states in the Mountain Time Zone also make the switch. The bill received bipartisan support in both the state House and Senate this month. ...

