The 12 Best Eye Makeup Removers for Waterproof Mascara

Because my main skincare goal is to look like a glazed donut, I’m a big believer in night creams. My daytime moisturizers are fantastic, I’ll slather on hydrating serums from dusk till dawn, but there’s nothing quite like going to bed with the thickest creams possible working their magic. If you don’t have dry skin, though, nighttime moisturizers can still be for you. Some night creams contain ingredients that are best used when you’re not in the sunlight, like retinol. While we may have been seduced by the delicate art of slugging, using a night cream can produce similar effects, with more nuanced ingredients. To break down everything you need to know about night creams, we spoke with dermatologists Dr. Karan Lal and Dr. Omar Ibrahimi.
