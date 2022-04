Who was Lead Belly? "That's not necessarily an easy question to answer," said the man who knows the blues and folk music icon as well as anyone living today. Rev. Robert Jones helps bring the story and the music of Lead Belly to life in his one-person show "Lead Belly: An American Legend." The blues guitarist from Detroit is bringing the show to the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on Saturday, April 23.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO