ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

First girl choristers welcomed into Windsor chapel choir in its 674-year history

By Maddy Shaw Roberts
classicfm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA choir that has been in existence since 1348 has just accepted its first two female choristers – Julia and Lucy, both nine years of age. Two girl choristers have made history at the Choir of St George’s Chapel in Windsor, which for 674 years has only accepted boy...

www.classicfm.com

Comments / 2

Related
Marie Claire

Prince George Reportedly Goes for “Trial Day” at New School Near Windsor

The Cambridges are gearing up for a move to Windsor—potentially as early as this summer—and the most recent step towards that goal is sending Prince George for a trial day at his new school nearby Windsor, The Daily Express reports. A source said George had visited a new school for a “settling in style trial class” arranged by teachers.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Book excerpt: Tina Brown on the House of Windsor in "The Palace Papers"

Journalist and editor Tina Brown has long chronicled Britain's royal family. In her latest book, "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – The Truth and the Turmoil" (Crown, available April 26), Brown covers the monarchy's last quarter-century, one of the most difficult and at times scandalous periods in its history.
Hello Magazine

The Queen leaves Norfolk for Windsor after birthday week away - photos

The Queen has been pictured leaving her Sandringham Estate on Wednesday, choosing to depart via helicopter to fly back to her main residence Windsor Castle. Her Majesty spent her birthday week at her Norfolk home, marking the special day in private. The Queen’s 96th birthday plans included a nod to her late husband, Prince Philip as it is believed that she resided at Wood Farm during her stay.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Windsor Castle#St George S Chapel
Daily Mail

£12,485-a-year boarding school cut ties with Christian charity after single 'rambling' complaint from parent about its orthodox views on marriage

A boarding school has been condemned for withdrawing support from a Christian charity after receiving a single complaint about its orthodox views on marriage. Bosses at £12,485-a-year St Lawrence College in Ramsgate, Kent, promptly severed ties with Samaritan’s Purse and told parents it had vetted the charity which clearly states its religious motivations on its website.
EDUCATION
tatler.com

The Countess of Wessex is a spring style muse during Caribbean tour

With this year marking seven decades of the Queen’s reign, her family are being dispatched across the Commonwealth in a series of tours tied to her historic Platinum Jubilee. Now, it’s the turn of her youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife, the Countess of Wessex, as the couple undertake a trip to the Caribbean.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
BBC

Burials found beneath Leicester Cathedral during restoration

Archaeologists have uncovered more than 100 graves next to a city cathedral undergoing a £12.7m restoration. Leicester Cathedral closed in January to allow the construction of a visitor and learning centre. So far about 125 burials have been found, with hundreds more expected. Teams also want to find out...
RELIGION
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife stars Laura Main and Stephen McGann reunite for special reason

Call the Midwife’s official Facebook account has announced some very exciting news about Stephen McGann and Laura Main - and we will definitely be getting tickets! A post about the pair, who play married couple Shelagh and Patrick on the beloved BBC drama, read: "We're delighted to announce the first Call the Midwife stars confirmed to appear at the forthcoming BFI/Radio Times TV Festival at London's South Bank on May 22nd!
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Protesters call for return of GP services in St Martin's

Campaigners have staged a protest calling for GP services to remain in their village. The surgery in St Martin's, Shropshire, has been closed since March 2020 and made an application to Betsi Cadwalladr Heath Board to close permanently. Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for the practice to...
PROTESTS
tatler.com

Where the spares reign: meet the young European royals taking TikTok by storm in Tatler’s June issue

Who fares better these days? The regal heir or the royal spare? The latter, without a doubt. You may not scoop the crown, but there’s an upside. There’s no longer any need to clamber into camo, as Prince Edward most unhappily did. Nor to spend oceans of time opening youth centres in Darlington or addressing the Women’s Institute in West Byfleet, as Princess Anne so nobly does. The Royal Family is being slimmed down and the world – especially the social media world – is your (very lucrative) oyster.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

‘Lovely’ grandmother and three family members stabbed to death at home in south London

A grandmother and three family members have been stabbed to death in an attack at a house in south London.Dolet Hill, a former NHS worker, has been named as one of four people found dead at the house in Southwark after neighbours heard “screaming” in the early hours of Monday morning. Police have arrested a man in his late twenties on suspicion of murder. Officers forced entry to the house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, at about 1.40am on Monday.Three women aged in their mid-sixties, forties and thirties and a man in his mid-sixties were pronounced dead at the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Marie Claire

"Diana’s Son Is Continuing the Campaign to Disrupt Charles’ Future Reign": An Interview With Tina Brown

Tina Brown is back, and it’s as though she never left. Her newest work, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—The Truth and the Turmoil, picks up where her 2007 best seller The Diana Chronicles left off, taking us behind the scenes through the last 25 years of the British monarchy. The British royal family has been a topic Brown has covered since her days as editor-in-chief at Tatler magazine, when a young ingénue named Diana Spencer arrived on the scene and soon catapulted into her role as the Princess of Wales. Since her Tatler days, Brown has gone on to edit Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and, most recently, The Daily Beast (which she also founded), in addition to other prominent masthead appointments. This is Brown’s first book wholly about the royal family since 2007—and, well, a lot has happened in 15 years.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince William recalls seeing 'first-hand the difference trauma teams can make to those in need' as he hails the work of London's Air Ambulance Charity at gala

The Duke of Cambridge hailed the work of London's Air Ambulance Charity as he urged guests at a gala dinner to help raise £15million needed for new helicopters. Prince William, 39, who worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017, said he had seen ‘first-hand the difference trauma teams can make to those in need’.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy