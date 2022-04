CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NFL Draft gets underway in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The Browns don’t have a pick, but their fans will be watching closely to see how things fall. Cleveland.com’s resident draft expert, Tim Bielik, joined Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe to preview the draft and go over his latest 7-round Browns mock. He advocates for them to trade up from No. 44 and take a receiver and explains why. He also tells us some other receivers to watch, his favorite sleepers, the kicker he wants and more.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO