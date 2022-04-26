ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Ohio's top high school baseball players: Meet the state’s best third basemen

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443k7c_0fKXVIWC00

Who are the top third basemen in Ohio high school baseball this season?

Austin Sizemore photo by Gabe Haferman

Over the past few weeks, we've been taking a look at some of the top baseball players in Ohio.

We started with the top first basemen , next up were the catchers , then shortstops and second basemen , and now it's the third basemen's turn.

There are hundreds of outstanding third basemen in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! Tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveOH and let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.

Note: Many high school baseball players excel at multiple positions. Don't be alarmed to see a slick-fielding shortstop listed here as a third baseman, for example.

Pierce Bauerle, Franklin, senior

A corner infielder and pitcher, he hit .455 with nine doubles, five homers and drove in 29 runs last season. On the mound, he was 5-1 with a 1.46 ERA and struck out 33 hitters in 28.2 innings. He has committed to Frontier Community College.

Dimitri Boumis, Bishop Hartley, senior

Hit in the middle of the order last year for Bishop Hartley and hit for average and power, batting .431 with seven doubles, five homers and a team-high 23 RBIs. He was also the closer on the pitching staff and converted all six save opportunities. He is committed to Chatham University.

Blake Bowen, Wooster, junior

Hit .425 with 14 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs last season. The University of Kentucky commit started off this season by showing off his power in Myrtle Beach, hitting two homers in a win over Clark County (Virginia), while driving in five runs.

Logan Boyd, Cardinal Mooney, junior

Hit .348 with two homers last season and drove in 19 runs. Showed up in the biggest moments, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the sectional final to lead the Cardinals to an 8-3 win over Columbiana.

Tommy Chilicki, Olentangy, senior

Earned honorable mention all-district honors last year by hitting .451 with seven doubles and 21 RBIs. The Wittenberg commit had multiple three-hit games for Olentangy as a junior. He also pitches for the Braves.

Karl Ferber, South Central, junior

Was named first-team all-Firelands Conference last season after hitting .468 with 42 RBIs, 12 doubles and three home runs as a sophomore. He was also a key contributor on the mound with 52 strikeouts in 55 innings and an ERA of 3.31.

Kanyon Gagich, Perrysburg, senior

Earned an honorable mention all-Ohio nod as a junior when he hit .424 with seven doubles, three triples and a pair of homers. The 6-foot University of Charleston (West Virginia) commit can play third base or shortstop.

Louie Hess, Reading, junior

Can play both corner infield positions and hit .377 with 41 RBIs last season to be named first-team all-Cincinnati Hills and honorable mention all-Ohio in Division III. He also pitched, finishing with a 2.21 ERA. He has committed to Muskingum University.

Grant McGuire, Wynford, sophomore

Received second-team all-Northern 10 Conference honors as a freshman, as he broke the league single-season records for doubles (14) and RBIs (44). He plays third base defensively with an excellent glove. He has also been used a short reliever.

George Mentrup, Seven Hills, junior

Named first-team all-Miami Valley Conference-Gray last season when he hit .408 with 23 RBIs and 28 runs scored. On the mound, he was 6-0 with a 2.01 ERA.

Ian Minor, Norwalk, senior

Hit .432 with 15 doubles and 32 RBIs in being named second-team all-Ohio in Division II. The 6-foot-4 senior also toes the rubber for Norwalk, and has done so with success already this season, including a one-hit shutout against Willard with 10 strikeouts.

Caleb Obee, Kenton Ridge, sophomore

Had a great start to his high school baseball career by hitting .435 with 15 doubles and 23 RBIs, while also throwing 30 innings on the mound with 36 strikeouts and a 1.63 ERA. He was named first-team all-Central Buckeye Conference.

JP Peltier, Chaminade Julienne, junior

Hit .316 with eight doubles and 19 RBIs as a sophomore. The 6-foot-2 junior can play shortstop or third base. Started this season by hitting .414 with 15 runs scored in the fist nine games.

Blane Schmitt, Archbishop Moeller, senior

Hit .340 with 20 RBIs in his first season at Moeller after transferring from the Seattle area. The 6-foot University of Louisville commit has a strong arm and can play either spot on the left side of the infield.

Brady Shannon, Youngstown Ursuline, senior

Plays multiple positions, including pitcher, outfielder and third base. He hit .286 last season and was 3-0 as a pitcher with an ERA of 0.98. The University of Central Florida signee will finish his high school athletic career with 12 letters, having played basketball and football as well. He helped lead the Crusaders to the football Division IV state championship game his senior year as a quarterback.

Marshall Shepherd, Shelby, senior

The Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a Division II second-team all-Ohio selection, Shepherd hit .447 with nine doubles and 36 runs batted in. On the mound, he was 6-1 with a 1.74 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 47 innings. He also earned Division IV first-team all-Ohio honors in football as a quarterback this past season.

Ryan Shimek, Revere, senior

The Suburban League American Division Player of the Year hit .405 with six doubles, three triples, three homers and 25 RBIs. The Ashland University commit played mostly outfield last season but moved to third base this season and will play a bigger role on the mound.

Austin Sizemore, Olentangy, senior

A versatile player who can play either corner infield spot, shortstop or pitch, he hit .493 with an on-base percentage of .573 last year. During one three-game week this season, he had nine hits in 11 at-bats with three doubles and four runs scored while also picking up a win on the mound.

Luke Vaughn, Cincinnati Elder, junior

As a sophomore, he hit .393 to help Elder reach the Division I state championship game. In the run-up to the title game, Vaughn came up huge for the Panthers in the state semifinals with two hits and what turned out to be the game-winning RBI.

Hudson Wesney, Coshocton, junior

Earned honorable mention all-Ohio honors by hitting .414 with 16 doubles, five homers and 34 RBIs last season. He was also 4-2 on the mound with a 1.89 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 37 innings. Named Player of the Year in the Miami Valley League Small Division, as well as first-team all-MVL and first-team all-district.

Comments / 0

Community Policy