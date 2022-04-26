ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

26-year-old man killed in crash on Barrancas Ave. in Escambia County

By WEAR staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 26-year-old Okaloosa County man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Escambia...

