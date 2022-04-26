ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Vote now: Who is the top outfielder in Ohio high school softball?

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nFRQ_0fKXU0p000

We want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Photo by Jeff Harwell

Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top outfielders in Ohio high school softball .

Ohio's top high school softball players: Meet the state’s best outfielders

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top outfielder this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters at each position will make the all-star team.)

Outfielder voting will conclude Monday, May 2, at 11:59 p.m.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Ohio anglers win big walleye tourneys by a single ounce

SANDUSKY — Two Ohio anglers won both of the big walleye tournaments held in Sandusky last weekend — by 1 ounce. Joseph Gibson from Avon Lake and Bryan Beck from Lakewood teamed up to catch 10 walleyes that weighed 67 pounds, 14 ounces to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail and Masters Walleye Circuit events.
SANDUSKY, OH
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
WOUB

Republican challengers target DeWine in Ohio governor’s race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — When Mike DeWine first took office as governor in 2019, he focused his attention on things like early childhood development, funding for additional school services, and water quality. But in March 2020 his term changed dramatically when the first cases of the coronavirus...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outfielders#Highschoolsports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

LIST: Best high schools in Columbus and Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two high schools sailed to the top of the U.S. News Best High Schools Rankings for the Columbus area on Tuesday: Bexley High School and Grandview Heights High School. And Bexley High School also became the fourth-best high school in the state of Ohio, the ranking said. U.S. News scores high […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
203
Followers
317
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy