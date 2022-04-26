New Caffe Lena TV App Now Available

Click here to read the full article. Neneh Cherry has tapped Sia for a vibey reworking of her 1989 song, “Manchild.” The track will appear on Cherry’s forthcoming album The Versions, a collaboration album of covers from her catalogue by an all-female line-up.
The 10-track album, out June 10, will feature Robyn, Sia, Kelsey Lu, Jamila Woods, Tyson, and more. All of the artists on the LP have a personal connection to Cherry and her music.
“Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene,” Sia explained in a statement. “I saved my pocket money for red Filas and dreamt one...
Comments / 0