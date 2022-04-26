ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

New Caffe Lena TV App Now Available

By rachel burton
NYS Music
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCaffe Lena is known for its extraordinary music and for being the longest operating folk music venues within the United States. Caffe Lena has now taken it to another level with their launch of their brand new app “Caffe Lena TV.”. The...

nysmusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

May 2022 New Music Releases

The list of May 2022 new music releases is capped by the return of one of the biggest hitmakers of the '80s. There's also tribute music, an expanded classic and a new supergroup to look forward to this month. Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos is their first full-length since a...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Reverend launches heavy-focused new Billy Corgan signature model, the Z-One

Reverend has announced the arrival of its latest Billy Corgan signature guitar, the Z-One. The model is the third signature build the company has produced for the Smashing Pumpkins frontman and has been spec’d to handle heavy tones. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sawyer Fredericks
loudersound.com

Chinese prog rockers OU release video for 'alien' new single Farewell

OU, the progressive metal quartet from China, have shared a new video for Farewell, the third single from their debut album "one" – due through InsideOut on May 6. "Farewell has a very alien, cyberpunk kind of vibe to it; vocally I think it's one of the most emotive tracks on the record and really shows Lynn's dynamism as a vocalist," enthuses drummer and founding memberAnthony Vanacore . "Also, I think this song has one of the most breathtaking endings on the album."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Smart Phone#Ios#New Caffe Lena Tv App#Caffe Lena Tv#Appstore#Roku Store#School Of Music#American#The Library Of Congress#The Grammy Foundation
Guitar World Magazine

PitchSlap is a tuning app that helps you intonate your guitar

There are plenty of capable tuning apps out there. Indeed, even Google has built one in to its search engine. However, new iOS app PitchSlap aims to offer players more than just tuning, incorporating an intonation tool and the ability to store and edit tunings for all of your instruments.
CELL PHONES
loudersound.com

The Lickerish Quartet unveil video for single New Days

The Lickerish Quartet, the band featuring former Jellyfish members Roger Manning, Eric Dover and Tim Smith, have released a video for their brand new single New Days, which you can watch below. It's taken from the trio's upcoming Threesome Vol. 3 EP, the third of a projected trio of releases...
MUSIC
Williamson Source

New Music for You this Week: April 25, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music. Victor Mucho, an indie-folk project from Brian Macdonald of the multi-Platinum band Judah & the Lion, recently announced his solo debut, Moonlight in Visby, which is due out May 13 via Tone Tree Music. The latest single, “Apart From You,” is out now.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
ROKU
Ultimate Classic Rock

Electronic Music Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead at 74

Klaus Schulze, German electronic music pioneer and member of landmark Krautrock bands Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel and the Cosmic Jokers, died on Tuesday at the age of 74. The news was made public today with a statement on Schulze's social media channels. "In deepest sorrow, we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022, at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden," the statement reads in part. "He leaves behind a huge musical legacy and is survived by his wife, two sons and four grandchildren. In his name and in the name of the family we would like to thank you for your loyalty and support over all these years – it has meant a lot to him!
MUSIC
NME

Watch the official trailer for ‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’

The official trailer for George Michael Freedom Uncut has just been released – check it out below. The forthcoming film will feature exclusive archival footage and interviews with many of Michael’s favourite musicians and loved ones. The musical legend passed away at the age of 53 on Christmas Day in 2016.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Neneh Cherry, Sia Collaborate for New Version of ‘Manchild’

Click here to read the full article. Neneh Cherry has tapped Sia for a vibey reworking of her 1989 song, “Manchild.” The track will appear on Cherry’s forthcoming album The Versions, a collaboration album of covers from her catalogue by an all-female line-up. The 10-track album, out June 10, will feature Robyn, Sia, Kelsey Lu, Jamila Woods, Tyson, and more. All of the artists on the LP have a personal connection to Cherry and her music. “Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene,” Sia explained in a statement. “I saved my pocket money for red Filas and dreamt one...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Keith Emerson's grandson play the first piece of music he ever wrote

You can watch a brand new video below of Ethan Emerson, the grandson of Emerson, Lake & Palmer legend Keith Emerson, playing Quatermass Boogie Woogie, the very first piece of music Keith wrote in 1956, aged just 12-years old. He's also playing it on Keith's old Steinway piano. The video...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy