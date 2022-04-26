New Caffe Lena TV App Now Available

Klaus Schulze, German electronic music pioneer and member of landmark Krautrock bands Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel and the Cosmic Jokers, died on Tuesday at the age of 74. The news was made public today with a statement on Schulze's social media channels. "In deepest sorrow, we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022, at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden," the statement reads in part. "He leaves behind a huge musical legacy and is survived by his wife, two sons and four grandchildren. In his name and in the name of the family we would like to thank you for your loyalty and support over all these years – it has meant a lot to him!

