Broadcaster Jim Hartz has died in Alexandria, Virginia. The former News on 6 and “Today Show” anchor died after a long bout with COPD. A memorial service is pending. Tulsans might remember Jim Hartz from his earliest days on the air at Channel 6, but after just two years he left for New York, eventually anchoring with Barbara Walters on the Today show. Hartz said “"Without the years I spent at KOTV, I couldn't have had the success I had at NBC in New York and Washington, or if I did, it would have taken much longer, at greater cost and sacrifice."

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO