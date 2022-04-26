ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Massive fireball scattered loads of meteorites across southern Ontario

By Stefanie Waldek
 2 days ago
If you live in Ontario, keep your eyes peeled for "suspicious rocks." On Sunday (April 17), skywatching cameras in the Canadian province recorded a massive fireball that likely produced tens to hundreds of grams of meteorites. Astronomers predict they would have fallen on the eastern shore of Lake Simcoe, north of...

Everett James
1d ago

My two cousins found one after seeing it falling 🌠 to the ground in a field next to their house in the mid 1960's. They investigated the area and found a hot rock that looked deformed. They tried picking it up but was too hot. After it had cooled they were showing it off when the newspaper caught up with them and did a story about it. They made front page news with a picture of them holding it in their hand. The story was captioned above their picture......" To Catch A Falling Star" They were like celebrities in their home town of Ontario California. Not Canada. I saw it and I thought it was way cool. I'm not sure what happened to it after all these many years ago.

MintTea1
1d ago

Gee, you would think that they saw this coming for a while with all the eyes in the sky🤔

Gary Clevenger
1d ago

So they want people to give up meteors that are porentially worth 10's of thousands of dollars.

LiveScience

LiveScience

