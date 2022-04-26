ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Foreign Relations committee holds hearing with Secretary Blinken on a 'Review of the FY23 State Department Budget Request'

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Foreign Relations committee holds hearing...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Relations
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
MSNBC

Republican senator calls for ethics probe into Madison Cawthorn

By any fair measure, Rep. Madison Cawthorn appears to be in a difficult political position. It was a month ago, for example, when the North Carolina Republican claimed his GOP colleagues had invited him to orgies and did cocaine in his presence. Under intense pressure from his ostensible allies, Cawthorn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Chuck Schumer wouldn’t say Tuesday whether he has confidence in Dianne Feinstein’s ability to serve in the Senate.

Here's Foreign Relations Committee Chair Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.):. "It's great for Europe [and] for the United States in terms of stability, particularly at a time in which we have the challenges of Ukraine. Obviously, Le Pen did better than others expected. But, you know, populism is not only alive in France. It's alive all over, including here in the United States. So it's a reflection of the sentiment of some of the electorate as they face challenges in their lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Utah Democrats back independent as US Senate candidate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats pulling hard to defeat Republican Sen. Mike Lee took the unusual step Saturday of spurning a party hopeful to instead get behind an independent, former presidential candidate Evan McMullin. Democrats were swayed by calls from prominent members who said McMullin, a conservative...
UTAH STATE
Fox News

Former US ambassador accused of illegal lobbying for Qatari government

A former U.S. ambassador is in hot water after charges were filed accusing him of illegal lobbying for a foreign government. Former U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates Richard Olson has been arrested for alleged misconduct while lobbying for the Qatari government. Authorities accuse Olson of using his position to broker arrangements for himself after his tenure as ambassador.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

GOP Senate candidate T.W. Shannon targets ‘racist’ Planned Parenthood in ad: ‘True face of White supremacy’

EXCLUSIVE -- Oklahoma U.S. Senate candidate T.W. Shannon called Planned Parenthood "the true face of White supremacy in America" in a new campaign ad that debuts on Thursday. "The truth is, there is nobody, no organization, more racist than Planned Parenthood," Shannon told Fox News Digital, saying he wants to enlighten the American people about the organization’s history.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

739K+
Followers
153K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy