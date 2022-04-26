ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Nice April day, how long pleasant spring conditions last

KCRA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome morning clouds to a brighter afternoon....

www.kcra.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
News 12

Light rain for Tuesday, cooler temps to follow

Light rain showers arrive Tuesday with temperatures running a little below average through the end of the week. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says rain is especially likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the mid- to high-50s...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Temps Today With Snow Tomorrow & Ew

Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
CNBC

April nor'easter drops a foot of snow, knocks power out for thousands

A spring nor'easter has already dropped at least a foot of snow on parts of New York and Pennsylvania, leading to power outages and the closure of businesses and schools. More than 240,000 customers were without power in the Northeast Tuesday morning. New York had the most outages at more than 160,000, while Pennsylvania had more than 50,000, according to PowerOutage.us.
Williamson Source

WEATHER- Walking On Sunshine

Not much to add to this weather forecast but to say…. Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Thursday. Sunny, with a high near 77....
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
News 12

Sun and warm temps into the weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says sun and warmer temps are on the way for the weekend. A chance of for showers is expected next week. TONIGHT: A few clouds, a bit breezy, and cold! Lows down to 38. NW wind gusts 15-25 mph. TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, breezy...
CBS Denver

Eye on Earth: What Happens When Mountain Snow Melts Too Fast In The Spring?

DENVER (CBS4) – As our planet warms, there is an expectation the deep snowpack that develops each winter in the mountainous regions of the country will melt increasingly earlier in the spring. That’s a problem for several reasons. (credit: CBS) First, snow reflects a lot of sunlight back into space. When there is no snow, the sunlight is absorbed by the ground and the ground heats up the air. That leads to even more heating and more snow melt. The second problem is once the snow disappears, there is no more melt water to feed lakes, streams, and rivers which causes water levels...
Nick 97.5

Here is What Type of Weather to Expect this Summer in Alabama

Severe weather season always interrupts springtime in Alabama and this year it has been quite busy. Now our sights are set on the joy of summer. For many Alabamians, the unofficial start to the summer season is Memorial Day weekend with the official launch being Summer Solstice on Tuesday, June 21. Many are ready for the hot summer months and some are ready to crank up the air conditioner. Others are ready to jump in the pool.
