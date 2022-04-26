ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WV

Area athletes raising funds and awareness for rare disease

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 1 day ago
Athletes with Muscles 4 Miracles are participating in a 24-hour Challenge for Hope on May 14-15 in order to raise funds in support of Liam Smith, a six-year-old Monroe County resident who was born with the rare genetic disorder Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy.

Travis McClintic, Christian Brackenrich, Chris Snedegar, and Chris Pankey will kayak from 22 miles from Caldwell to Alderson, bike 40 miles from Alderson to Renick, and run 22 miles from Renick to Caldwell. They are accepting pledges on Smith’s behalf.

Muscles 4 Miracles was born out of the idea of using physical gifts to benefit individuals who may never get to experience full physical health or who have had their physical abilities stripped by disease or injury. Smith’s story and inspiring will to not let his impairments limit his efforts make every grueling mile of this year’s challenge well worth it. All funds will go towards helping this wonderful local family lessen the financial burden of assistive medical equipment, travel expenses to specialists/physicians, and other healthcare bills acquired while ensuring Liam has the best care possible to support his battle with DMD.

Smith and his two older sisters are currently living with their grandmother and loving life on the farm in Monroe County.

If you would like to contribute to help DMD advocacy and research efforts in Smith’s honor, donations can be made through Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. You can also get more information about the challenge by visiting the Muscles for Miracles: 24 Hour Challenge for Hope” Facebook page.

The post Area athletes raising funds and awareness for rare disease appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

