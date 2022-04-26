ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock’s Mom Says Slap Felt Like Will Hit Her: ‘You Hurt My Child, You Hurt Me’

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAPY1_0fKXMZ6G00

Although the topic has at this point been critiqued to exhaustion, many still can’t wrap their heads around Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars just under a month ago.

One opinion in particular that many probably didn’t consider was that of Chris’s own mom, Rosalie Rock, who recently made it known during a sit-down interview that the viral attack felt as if Will actually put hands on her.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Speaking exclusively with WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina, Rose Rock confirmed that her son is “still processing” the now-viral moment on stage with him and Smith that has practically divided Hollywood in terms of proper consequences, if any at all. However, she confirmed that he’s doing well nonetheless and that she told Chris, in that moment, that he was “standing squarely on the shoulders of Sidney [Poitier]” due to his resilience in not reacting with even more violence.

More on Rose Rock’s reaction to Will Smith slapping her son Chris Rock below, via WIS-TV:

“‘You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened,’ Rock said.

Rock says this is the one year she did not attend the Oscars and was watching the ceremony at home when her son was slapped in front of millions. She told our Billie Jean Shaw, at first, she thought the slap was staged, until ‘he [Will] started using obscenities.’ She went on to say, ‘when he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us,’  Rock said, adding ‘he really slapped me.’

According to Rock, her son Chris Rock was very excited to give Questlove his Academy Award, and because of Smith, that moment was taken away.

‘No one even heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, ‘what just happened?’’ she said.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

As most mothers would do while reprimanding, Momma Rock went on to troubleshoot the various ways things could’ve gone terribly worse, stating Chris could’ve fell back and hit his head or Will could’ve been escorted out in handcuffs. She also pointed out the main thing that offended her, stating, “I feel really bad that he never apologized,” also adding, “I mean, his people wrote up a piece saying ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but you see something like that is personal, you reach out.”

Let’s hope for the sake of Mother’s Day coming up, Rosalie Rock gets the apology from Will Smith that she rightfully deserves for disrespecting her son on such a public scale. Watch her full interview with WIS-TV by clicking here .

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKOjv_0fKXMZ6G00

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Questlove
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Twitter
Page Six

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny says Oscars slap ‘eats’ at him: ‘You just belittled him’

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award. Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris. Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

The Offhanded Way Chris Rock Addressed Will Smith's Oscar Slap In Stand-Up Act

It might be hard to believe, but we’re only a couple days shy from a month since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. With talk around the incident settling into dull roar, and The Academy’s official punishment arriving in Smith’s decade long ban from the ceremony, we might see this matter fade into the background at last. At least, that’s until Chris Rock decides to fully address the event’s aftermath, which seems ever closer after his offhanded remarks about that infamous moment this past weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock speaks about bruises following Will Smith slap

Chris Rock has referenced "nicks and bruises" following the incident in which Will Smith slapped him at the Academy Awards during his latest stand-up show in Baltimore. Reported by Comic Book, the comedian addressed the incident, where Will got up on stage and struck Chris while he was presenting an Oscar for Best Documentary, while at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Centre. He joked: "I'm alright. I'm alright. Healed from the nicks and bruises...for the most part."
BALTIMORE, MD
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

683
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy