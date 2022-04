No. 19 Pearl River took advantage of five errors by 14th-seeded Minden to earn a 5-3 Class 4A first-round road victory Tuesday. The Rebels scored twice in the first inning, only to have Minden answer with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. But that was only the offense the Crimson Tide (15-14) would muster until the end.

PEARL RIVER, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO