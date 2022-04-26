Man fires shots into the air while police investigate loud party in Bellingham

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at an Everett apartment complex that left a man critically injured, according to the Everett Police Department. According to police, two men got into a fight inside an apartment at Timber Hill Apartments, located in the 7700...
A man was arrested Saturday night after he struck and killed a pedestrian in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department. The 33-year-old suspect was identified as off-duty Auburn police officer Michael Smith, according to the Auburn Police Department. Smith was immediately placed on administrative leave while...
A 25-year-old armed carjacking suspect was arrested Friday afternoon in Tacoma after Thurston County deputies alerted Tacoma officers about a truck that was carjacked at a Lacey elementary school parking lot. Deputies with Thurston County said everything began when Buddie’s Grocery & Deli on Martin Way East in Olympia was...
Washington State Patrol is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of State Route 167 near Ellingson Road. No injuries were reported. Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that the suspect vehicle is a black Acura TL with front-end damage. More news from KIRO 7.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her home in Okanogan County yesterday night after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office. 46 year-old Siri Zosel had reportedly been dead for two days...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man who refused to pull over rammed a patrol car, drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 and had a stolen motorcycle in the back of his truck, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday at around 1:30 a.m., deputies saw a...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A gun, drugs and cash were seized after Federal Way police pulled a teen driver over and arrested him during a traffic stop Tuesday. Police said at about 7:30 p.m., officers were conducting a crime emphasis patrol on Pacific Highway South and stopped a car after “observing violations.”
SEATTLE — A man drove himself to a North Seattle hospital after he was shot once in the face, according to a Seattle Police Department significant incident report. On Monday at 1:51 a.m., the shooting victim arrived at UW Medical Center – Northwest, formerly known as Northwest Hospital, at 1550 N 115th St.
