ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Man fires shots into the air while police investigate loud party in Bellingham

kpug1170.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM, Wash. – A loud party devolved into fights and gunshots Saturday night, April 23rd. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy reports officers responded to...

kpug1170.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Everett shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at an Everett apartment complex that left a man critically injured, according to the Everett Police Department. According to police, two men got into a fight inside an apartment at Timber Hill Apartments, located in the 7700...
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everson, WA
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington State Patrol investigating drive-by shooting on SR-167

Washington State Patrol is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of State Route 167 near Ellingson Road. No injuries were reported. Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that the suspect vehicle is a black Acura TL with front-end damage. More news from KIRO 7.
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gun, drugs and cash seized from teen arrested during traffic stop

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A gun, drugs and cash were seized after Federal Way police pulled a teen driver over and arrested him during a traffic stop Tuesday. Police said at about 7:30 p.m., officers were conducting a crime emphasis patrol on Pacific Highway South and stopped a car after “observing violations.”
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in the face

SEATTLE — A man drove himself to a North Seattle hospital after he was shot once in the face, according to a Seattle Police Department significant incident report. On Monday at 1:51 a.m., the shooting victim arrived at UW Medical Center – Northwest, formerly known as Northwest Hospital, at 1550 N 115th St.

Comments / 0

Community Policy